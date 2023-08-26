The Laramie High volleyball team won games against Kelly Walsh 2-1 and Rock Springs 2-0 on Friday at the Cheyenne Invite in Cheyenne.
Laramie won set one 25-12, lost set two 23-25 and won set three 25-19.
Against Kelly Walsh, senior Maddy Stucky filled the state sheet having 16 of the team's 19 assists. She had six kills, six dis, one block and one ace to finish her game. Sophomore Tessa Dodd led the team in kills with seven. She also led the team in aces with two and blocks with four.
"It was a great first day of play," Dodd said. "We had really bright moments offensively and I liked our serving game but there are still errors to clean up and places to improve."
Senior Sidnie Study led the team in digs with nine. Junior Michon Sailors, Sophomore Kierra Gardner, junior Savanna Steiret, sophomore Ava Plassmeyer and senior Anna Sell also contributed in the win.
"We bounced back in the third set," Sailors said. "It was truly a great uplifting win for us."
In game two against Rock Springs, Laramie won both sets. They took set one 25-10 and set two 25-18.
Stucky recorded 12 of the team's 13 assist to make her total for the day between both games 28. She also recorded the team's only block of the game.
Gardner led the team in kills with six while Sell led the team in digs with four. The team recorded seven aces with Stucky and Study being tied for the team lead at two.
On day two, The Plainsmen beat Natrona County 2-0, No. 4 ranked Thunder Basin 2-1 and Cheyenne East 2-0.
Set one against Cheyenne were 25-11 and 25-9.
LHS volleyball returns to play at 6 p.m. on Thursday against Rawlins.
