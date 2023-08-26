The Laramie High volleyball team won games against Kelly Walsh 2-1 and Rock Springs 2-0 on Friday at the Cheyenne Invite in Cheyenne.

Laramie won set one 25-12, lost set two 23-25 and won set three 25-19.


