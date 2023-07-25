Laramie Rangers logo.jpg

LARAMIE — The fifth-seeded Post 14 American Legion Laramie Rangers faced off against the Rock Springs Stallions on day two of the Wyoming Class AA State Tournament at Giants Field in Jackson resulting in a 6-3 Rangers win.

Jace Moniz got the start on the mound for Laramie pitching 2 2/3 innings. The Stallions mustered two hits and a walk against Moniz, while five struck out and one scored on an error.


Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @_austinedmonds.

