LARAMIE — The American Legion Laramie Rangers squared off with the Gillette Riders for the final homestand of the 2023 season at Cowboy Field.

Coming into the day's bout, the Rangers knew they needed to win at least one of two games to secure the fifth seed in the AA state tournament. Laramie swept the Riders winning 11-8 and 5-1. The tournament will run from July 24-28.


Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @_austinedmonds.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus