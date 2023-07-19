LARAMIE — The American Legion Laramie Rangers squared off with the Gillette Riders for the final homestand of the 2023 season at Cowboy Field.
Coming into the day's bout, the Rangers knew they needed to win at least one of two games to secure the fifth seed in the AA state tournament. Laramie swept the Riders winning 11-8 and 5-1. The tournament will run from July 24-28.
Thrilling opener
The lanky lefty Brandon Chavez started on the mound for the Rangers and was in attack mode from the start.
“I have six pitches, and to be honest, I use them all,” Chavez said. “A two-seam, four-seam, cutter, changeup, curveball and slider; and I like to go all over the place changing speeds.”
Chavez would go on to strike out nine batters during five innings while allowing seven hits, six runs and two walks.
“I knew Gillette is a good-hitting team,” Chaves said. “They always have been as long as I’ve been on varsity.”
The offensive action got started in the bottom of the second. The first four batters for the Rangers reached base to start the inning before third baseman Griffin Webb scored the first run of the game on Sam Hoyt’s groundout to second base.
The Riders wasted no time answering Laramie. The first Gillette run came across because of an error by the Rangers defense. Mason Drube and Riley Schilling followed with hits of their own. Drube doubled, scoring one while Schilling doubled scoring a pair.
The middle of the Rangers lineup continuously came through for the team. Back-to-back-to-back two-out hits in the bottom of the third from Laramie's three, four and five hitters scratched a run back splitting the Gillette lead in half at 4-2.
Action picked back up in the bottom of the fifth inning, a huge two-out rally from the Rangers drove across five runs on four hits. The rally started with a Chavez walk followed by five of the next eight batters reaching base. Webb walked for the second time in three at-bats before Mason Branch, Aidan Buchanan, Hoyt, and Jace Moniz all collected hits of their own.
More fireworks continued in the sixth inning. The Riders, again, wasted no time answering the Laramie rally and produced a four-runs in the top of the frame. Gillette’s Seth Peterson made the Rangers defense pay after an error by roping a 3-run inside the park home run that one-hopped into the 360-foot fence sign in right field. It was then when Hoyt came in relief of Chavez on the mound, taking over with runners on the corners and finished the game.
Fortunately for the Rangers, the hit parade continued into the bottom of the sixth. Once again, the middle of the Laramie lineup came through, starting with an infield single by Chavez followed by the next five batters reaching base by virtue of two more hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch.
Gillette went down quietly in the bottom of the seventh inning to close out game one. Laramie totaled 12 hits over seven innings. Webb led the team at the plate by reaching base in all four plate appearances, scoring three runs and driving in one himself.
“I thought their change of speeds were good,” Webb said. “I told my teammates if we just sit fastball and drive it to the opposite field, then you’re golden.”
Legion baseball in Wyoming can be a grind, but Laramie coach Aaron Lozano thinks gritty wins like this are what Rangers' baseball represents.
“I’ve learned a lot from this team,” Lozano said. “These guys have taught me that it's worth it to be out here with them. Through the highs and lows there is no level out with these guys.”
Complete game finish
Branch tossed a complete game while striking out 10 in the second game of the doubleheader.
He gave up just four hits and walked three during his seven innings of work. Gillette pitched three players for two innings a piece. Drube started on the mound walking three and giving up one earned run. Schilling and Grayson Sargent took care of relief work for the Riders. Schilling gave up six hits and three earned runs while striking out three. Sargent gave up zero hits and struck out five.
The Rangers hot offense from the first game carried over to the second contest as Laramie scored a pair in the bottom of the first inning. It was the middle of the lineup coming through again as Chavez stayed hot by leading the team with two hits, while Moore would go on to lead the Rangers with two RBI.
The Rangers dropped their previous 10 games before the much-needed two games over Gillette. Laramie returns to action next week when the state tournament kicks off in Jackson. Final seedings for the field are yet to be determined.