CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team picked up its fifth straight victory Saturday to improve to 5-1 in Region IX play.
Tayler Miller, Caroline Kuhn, and Mattise Loretan notched goals in LCCC’s 3-1 victory over division leader Casper College.
“That is a big win,” interim coach Jim Gardner said. “Casper was 4-0 and leading the conference. It was a good win, (and) I am happy for those kids.”
LCCC locked down defensively early in the first half, limiting Casper to just three trips to the deep part of their zone.
Between the 15- and 25-minute marks, Casper started to break through the defense. In a five-minute stretch, the Thunderbirds recorded three dangerous shots on goal. Goalkeeper Kiara Kershaw and the defense turned away all three shots to keep Casper from breaking the ice.
“They didn’t have a lot of opportunities, but those they had (were excellent),” Gardner said. “That was a huge opportunity for them, and for us to be able to stop it was a big moment for sure.”
After a Casper shot sailed just inches over the net, the Golden Eagles got the break they needed. Kuhn broke in on the attack and drew a penalty kick on the T-Birds. Miller took the kick and made no mistake with the shot, burying it to the low-right side to give LCCC the early lead.
Shortly after, Kuhn provided the eventual game-winner on a beautiful shot to the upper-right corner. Casper pressured a little bit to close out the half, but the Eagles’ defense stood tall to carry their 2-0 lead into half-time.
“Gardner designed a lot of corner kick plays for me and Sophie (Osman) and we decided to go for one,” Kuhn said. “The girl deflected it, so I decided to take it and shoot it.”
Right out of the gate in the second half, Loretan had a shot that glanced off the far-right post, went parallel to the goal line, but stayed out.
Loretan would not be denied, however, as she scored on shot to the low-right side at the 52-minute mark to give LCCC a 3-0 lead.
Casper broke up the shutout bid with just under 13 minutes remaining in the match. Off a corner kick, the ball bounced around in front of the net before it found Amber Hight. Hight chipped the ball past Kershaw to cut the LCCC lead to 3-1.
Casper had two more golden opportunities to score after Hight’s goal but came up short on both. One opportunity came off a rebound but sailed over the net. Another came at the 87-minute mark off a header from the corner, but that missed high as well.
That was as close as Casper came, as the LCCC defense continued to stifle Casper’s offensive attack.
LCCC’s defense played a dominant 90-minute game. Despite allowing the one goal, they did a fantastic job limiting chances for the T-Birds.
“We’ve been working a lot on the midfield and the defense working together,” Kuhn said.
The Eagles will head out east next week to take on Harford Community College and Monroe Community College in New York before playing their last home game of the season Oct. 8 against Western Nebraska.
