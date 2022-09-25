CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team picked up its fifth straight victory Saturday to improve to 5-1 in Region IX play.

Tayler Miller, Caroline Kuhn, and Mattise Loretan notched goals in LCCC’s 3-1 victory over division leader Casper College.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

