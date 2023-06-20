Jim Brandenburg, one of the greatest coaches in University of Wyoming history, died Sunday at the age of 87.

Brandenburg coached the Cowboys basketball team for nine seasons from 1978-79 through 1986-87. During that time, he led UW to four Western Athletic Conference championships, three regular-season and one WAC tournament title, three NCAA Tournament appearances (including the Sweet 16 in 1987) and a runner-up finish in the 1986 NIT.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus