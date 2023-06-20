Jim Brandenburg, one of the greatest coaches in University of Wyoming history, died Sunday at the age of 87.
Brandenburg coached the Cowboys basketball team for nine seasons from 1978-79 through 1986-87. During that time, he led UW to four Western Athletic Conference championships, three regular-season and one WAC tournament title, three NCAA Tournament appearances (including the Sweet 16 in 1987) and a runner-up finish in the 1986 NIT.
“Coach Brandenburg and his family made an enormous impact on this state and this university,” UW athletics director Tom Burman said. “He built a national brand during his time at Wyoming. He has touched so many players and staff and our thoughts and prayers are with Shannon, Bart and the Brandenburg family.”
Brandenburg posted a 176-97 overall record as the Cowboys’ head coach. His winning percentage of 64.5% is second-best in school history for coaches who coached at UW for three or more seasons.
Only Willard Witte’s 72.2% mark (135-52 record) for nine seasons from 1930-31 to 1938-39 was better.
“I was with coach for nine years and considered him a friend of mine,” long-time UW athletics administrator Kevin McKinney said. “What he did for the University of Wyoming was very special. He was a perfect fit here.
"He was a tough-minded guy and recruited guys who would fit in his style of play. Jim was an excellent recruiter and many of the players he brought into the program were under-recruited guys. He developed them into the best players they could be, and he built a program that emphasized defense and rebounding.
“His era of Cowboy basketball will go down as one of the greatest in Wyoming history. Jim was an outstanding technical coach, who was incredibly passionate. He was as precise in how he went about preparing his teams as any coach I’ve worked with. He coached in an era of great coaches in the Western Athletic Conference, including the likes of Don Haskins at UTEP and great coaches at BYU, New Mexico and Utah. Jim was as good as any of them.”
Brandenburg’s three NCAA Tournament appearances with the Cowboys in 1980-81, 1981-82 and 1986-87 are the second-most in school history behind only Everett Shelton, who guided UW to eight NCAA Tournament bids in his 19 seasons as head coach from 1939-40 to 1958-59.
“Jim was an outstanding head coach. He was a hands-on head coach,” former Voice of the Cowboys Dave Walsh said. “As were many coaches back then, he was a tough head coach. The Cowboys had hard practices and they learned from Jim how to play tough, physical basketball.
"Teams knew that when they played Wyoming they were going to play one of the best defensive teams in the country.”
In his third season at UW in the 1980-81 season, Brandenburg guided the Cowboys to a 24-6 record and 13-3 record in the WAC to tie Utah for the regular-season title. That team earned a bid to the 1981 NCAA Tournament, where the Cowboys advanced to the second round of the tournament after defeating Howard University 78-43 in the first round.
UW lost a two-point heartbreaker (65-67) to Illinois in the second round, narrowly missing out on a Sweet 16 appearance. That team was led by All-WAC performers Charles Bradley and Bill Garnett. Brandenburg earned the first of his three WAC coach of the year awards at the conclusion of the season.
His Cowboys came back the next season in 1981-82 to win the WAC regular-season title outright with a 14-2 conference record and a 23-7 overall mark. For the second straight year, Brandenburg’s team earned an NCAA Tournament berth, defeating USC 61-58 in the first round.
The Cowboys then lost 51-43 to West No. 1 seed Georgetown in the second round to miss out on advancing to the Sweet 16. For the second consecutive season, Brandenburg was named WAC coach of the year.
In the 1985-86 season, Brandenburg took a young team featuring all-conference sophomores Fennis Dembo and Eric Leckner to a share of the WAC regular-season title with UTEP and Utah. The Cowboys posted an overall record of 24-12 and a 12-4 conference mark.
UW lost a one-point game 64-65 to UTEP in the WAC championship game in a game played in Laramie. The Cowboys were invited to the NIT where the young team gained valuable postseason experience, defeating Texas A&M, Loyola Marymount and Clemson to earn their ticket to New York City to play for the NIT championship in Madison Square Garden.
In the semifinals, UW beat Florida and advanced to the championship game before falling to Ohio State. Brandenburg earned his third WAC coach of the year award following the postseason.
Brandenburg welcomed back Dembo, Leckner and the vast majority of that NIT runner-up team for the 1986-87 season. The Cowboys finished the regular-season tied for third with New Mexico at 11-5 and behind first-place UTEP (13-3) and second-place BYU (12-4). But once the Cowboys hit the postseason, they would go on a five-game winning streak.
UW beat Utah in the first round of the WAC tournament and beat regular-season champion UTEP in the semifinals to earn their spot in the WAC championship game against New Mexico. The 1987 WAC tournament was played in Albuquerque, and UW beat the Lobos 64-62 on their home court to clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
It was UW's first WAC tournament title and fourth conference title under Brandenburg. The Cowboys continued their winning streak in the NCAA Tournament, beating Virginia 64-60 and UCLA 78-68 to finally break through and earn its way into the NCAA Sweet 16.
In the West regional semifinals, UW’s season ended with a 92-78 loss to UNLV. Dembo was named the 1986-87 WAC player of the year.
Brandenburg was inducted into the University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000. He joined his 1980-81 WAC championship team, his 1986-87 NCAA Sweet 16 team and six former players, including Bradley, Dembo, Sean Dent, Garnett, Mike Jackson and Leckner, along with former basketball administrative assistant Mary Johnson.
Brandenburg had eight of his players selected in the NBA Draft, including Bradley (1981), Kenneth Ollie (1981), Garnett (1982), Chris Engler (1982), Jackson (1983), Tony Martin (1984), Leckner (1988) and Dembo (1988).
In addition to his three WAC coach of the year awards, Brandenburg was named the Eastman Kodak NCAA Division I District 13 coach of the year in 1986. He coached the West Team to a Gold Medal at the 1981 National Sports Festival.
One of his biggest accomplishments at UW was his mission to build the Arena-Auditorium on campus during his tenure as head coach. The Arena-Auditorium opened in 1982 and is still the Cowboys' home arena today.
Brandenburg was born Dec. 10, 1935. He is survived by his daughter Shannon and his son Bart and was preceded in death by his wife, Jan. No information on arrangements regarding a memorial for Coach Brandenburg were immediately available.