Laramie High’s girls swimming and diving team started practice this week, marking the beginning of its quest for a seventh consecutive state championship.
Last season, the Lady Plainsmen finished first at the Class 4A state meet with 240 points, besting Cheyenne Central (222) by 18 points for their closest margin of victory since the state title streak started in 2017, according to WyoPreps.com.
This year’s team has 28 returners and 12 new student-athletes. A large number of the 28 returners were state qualifiers a year ago.
The team won two events — the 200- and 500-yard freestyles — and placed three more in the top six. The Plainsmen added seven more top-six finishers and 10 finishers in the consolation finals.
The state championship is the goal again for LHS, but winning a state title won’t determine how successful the team’s season ends up being.
Michelle Shoales is returning to the team for her senior season. She specializes in the freestyle stroke and swims the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Shoales placed fourth in the 500 and seventh in the 200 at last year’s state meet. She’s looking to fill the shoes of LHS graduate Ashlyn Mathes, who won both events last fall.
“Our main focus is to keep a positive mindset,” Shoales told WyoSports on Monday. “We don’t need to be stressed out about state yet. We know we have to work hard and push all season long for our goal.”
Reigning Class 4A coach of the year Tamara Bretting is back for another season at the helm of LHS swimming. She took over for longtime LHS coach Tom Hudson last summer.
“Winning isn’t everything to me,” Bretting said. “We see what’s happening around the state, and the Jackson girls and Central girls are going to be good. So, I’m not going in expecting to win, and I don’t want to put that pressure on the girls, either.”
One thing the team developed under Hudson that Bretting has kept around is its training program. The program revolves around building the intensity up early and having it taper off toward the end. LHS swims five days a week, totaling 13 hours in the water along with two weightlifting sessions.
“What I brought was more creativity,” Bretting said. “More diversity to the girls to give them more of an option for what they do in practice.”
The team’s strengths center around distance freestyle events, diving and depth. The depth has been a constant strong point for LHS swimming over the years, and this year’s team has at least six swimmers and divers with strong aspirations of being on a college team.
At this point in the season, Bretting is evaluating fitness levels and getting each girl paired with the best coach for what they need to improve upon.
“It can be hard to balance work, social life and swimming, but it’ll be worth it in the end,” Shoales said.
Endurance is an integral part of a swimmer’s skillset. The most dedicated swimmers and divers don’t have a true offseason and practice year-round.
“Once you’re out of shape, you’re staring at ground zero all over again, and it’s really hard to get back to where you need to be,” Shoales said. “It takes a lot of just being in the pool and not missing practices. If we get an offseason, it’s for maybe a month at most.”
The team’s number one core value is to maintain a positive mindset at all times.
“During the times where you felt like you did your best and then you add time or don’t drop any, it can be very challenging,” Shoales said. “Also, swimming against girls you’ve swam with your whole life adds a lot of a competition factor, and you don’t want that to ruin a friendship.”
Braley Smith swims the 100-yard backstroke, an event she finished in the top six during last year’s state meet. From what Smith has seen so far in practice, she thinks the LHS diving team is going to shine throughout the season.
“All of our divers work super hard and listen well,” Smith said. “They’re so close with each other and I’ve seen them push each other as much as they can. They are also very driven and are such an important asset to this team.”
Smith feels a small bit of pressure given the success of past teams, but is also confident in the current roster. Bretting creates a fun environment which helps the girls stay loose in tense situations.
LHS starts the season by hosting the Laramie Relays at 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Laramie High Natatorium. The meet will feature Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Kelly Walsh, Campbell County, Sheridan, Thunder Basin and Natrona County.
The Class 4A state meet will be Nov. 2-3 in Gillette.
