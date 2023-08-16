Laramie High’s girls swimming and diving team started practice this week, marking the beginning of its quest for a seventh consecutive state championship.

Last season, the Lady Plainsmen finished first at the Class 4A state meet with 240 points, besting Cheyenne Central (222) by 18 points for their closest margin of victory since the state title streak started in 2017, according to WyoPreps.com.


