LARAMIE – New University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder has made the first new, albeit familiar, addition to his coaching staff.
Ken DeWeese, who served as an assistant under Linder at the University of Northern Colorado for four seasons, was officially announced as a member of UW’s staff in a news release Tuesday afternoon. DeWeese joins Shaun Vandiver, who Linder retained from previous head coach Allen Edwards, on the current staff.
Linder was named UW’s 22nd men’s basketball coach last week.
“I’m very excited to be at the University of Wyoming,” DeWeese said in a statement. “Being at a program like Wyoming in such a great league as the Mountain West is something you can’t beat. Coach Linder and I have gotten to know each other very well over the last four years, and we are both excited to help take the Cowboys to the next level.”
As a member of Linder’s staff, DeWeese helped lead the Bears to 80 wins, including 69 over the final three seasons. DeWeese previously served as an assistant at UTEP, Utah Valley and Mary Hardin-Baylor. NextUp Recruits.com ranked him as the top assistant in Conference USA during two of his seasons at UTEP.
“One of the cool things about growing up was my father being an assistant coach at UTEP in the old Western Athletic Conference and hearing all the stories about how much Don Haskins enjoyed coming to Laramie,” DeWeese said. “So before even taking this position, I always thought of Wyoming as a great college athletics community.”
A pair of Linder’s assistants at Northern Colorado, Steve Smiley and Dorian Green, will remain on staff with the Bears. Smiley, who served as head coach at Sheridan College for six seasons, was elevated to the head coaching spot at Northern Colorado following Linder’s departure.