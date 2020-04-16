LARAMIE – The first wave of Jeff Linder’s Cowboys have been signed, sealed and delivered.
Six players signed to play basketball at the University of Wyoming on Wednesday, April’s National Signing Day. Three of the players hail from junior colleges, while the other three were sought-after high school prospects with three-star rankings by Rivals.com.
The signees are high-schoolers Xavier DuSell (guard) and Marcus Williams (guard) and Graham Ike (forward), and junior college transfers Drake Jeffries (guard), Drew LaMont (forward) and Eoin Nelson (forward). Each committed to play at UW after Linder was hired March 17. UW’s recruiting class ranks 53rd in the nation and first in the Mountain West, per Rivals.com.
Combined with the confirmed returns of players like Hunter Maldonado, Kenny Foster, Kwane Marble II and Hunter Thompson, Linder considers his first UW recruiting class a 12-man haul.
“My biggest focus was making sure I recruited the returning players, first and foremost,” Linder said in a teleconference Wednesday afternoon. “So even on paper, we have a great six-person recruiting class. (But) we have a great 12-person class.”
The Cowboys finished 9-24 this past season, which prompted the dismissal of coach Allen Edwards after four seasons at the helm. Linder was hired away from the University of Northern Colorado, and has immediately put his stamp on a program in need of a facelift.
UW’s offense struggled mightily in 2019-20, ranking 335th of 350 Division I teams in points scored per game (62.7). UW shot 40.9% from the field (312th nationally) and ranked 239th in 3-point field goal percentage (32.1%).
Linder, touted for his offensive coaching, made shooting a priority in his first recruiting cycle. He led the Bears to an 80-50 record in four seasons, winning 20 or more games in each of the past three. He was named the 2018-19 Big Sky Conference coach of the year.
While Linder’s perimeter play is key, he also was clear in his desire to instill toughness in the Cowboys. His Pokes won’t be outhustled.
“It’s not just about shooting … we’re also going to have a toughness,” Linder said. “You’re going to get back up and you’re going to get back on. That Cowboy Tough mentality, we were looking for just as much.
DuSell – a 6-foot-4, 190-pound Arizona product – was signed to play at Northern Colorado, but was released from his letter of intent following Linder’s departure. The first UW commit under Linder was a three-star recruit according to Rivals.com after averaging 14 points per game at Arizona Compass Prep as a junior. He also played AAU ball for Team Harden-Arizona at the Adidas Gauntlet. Linder said he considers DuSell a perfect fit in his brand of “positionless basketball.”
Like DuSell, Williams (6-2, 180 pounds) was signed to play at Northern Colorado but flipped his commitment to follow Linder to Laramie. Williams played at Dickinson High near Houston, where he helped lead one of the nation’s top teams to a 32-5 record by averaging 21.4 points and 7.3 assists per game.
Linder was an assistant at Boise State when 2015 MW player of the year Derrick Marks tore up the conference. He sees a lot of similarities between Williams and Marks, who helped lead Boise State to the NCAA Tournament in 2013 and ‘15.
“(Williams is) a guy that could be that type of player sooner rather than later,” Linder said.
Jeffries was deadly from behind the 3-point line this past season at Indian Hills Community College, where he shot a scorching 44.8%. The 6-5, 185-pound guard made 86 3-pointers for the Warriors last season, which was tied for 36th among all NJCAA Division I players. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
LaMont, a 6-8, 225-pound forward who played a season at American University before transferring to Indian River State, averaged 12.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season while shooting 41% from behind the 3-point line.
“You’re getting guys (Jeffries and LaMont) that can really shoot the basketball,” Linder said. “(They’re) known commodities.”
Nelson, meanwhile, figures to be more of an enforcer for the Cowboys. The 6-10, 225-pound forward from Ireland averaged 6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game at Otero Junior College in 2019-20 and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
UW was among the worst rebounding teams in the country, ranking 348th in rebounds per game, and dead last nationally in offensive rebounds per game. Nelson figures to help clean things up on the glass.
“For me, first and foremost, I’m concerned about defensive rebounding. We will be in the top-30 in defensive rebounding percentage,” Linder said. “We’re not going to be an elite offensive rebounding team. … that’s just not how we’re built. … But certain guys will know they’re crash guys… we talk about those being winning plays.”
The final addition to Linder’s first UW class was forward Graham Ike from Overland High in Aurora, Colorado. The 6-9, 245-pound forward tore an anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees last season, and will redshirt as a freshman in 2020-21, Linder said. As a junior, Ike averaged 17.6 points and 12 rebounds per game and was named second team all-state by USA Today. Linder said Ike reminds him of former Colorado star and current UW assistant coach Shaun Vandiver.
“As talented a post player as a freshman as I’ll have ever coached,” Linder said. “If he gets his body on you, he’s going to score two points.”
Linder also confirmed Wednesday that forwards T.J. Taylor and Javier Turner would be leaving the program after entering the transfer portal. A total of five players have left the program this offseason via the transfer portal, which leaves the Cowboys with two remaining scholarships and the potential to add a pair of pieces to the current recruiting class.
“All these guys have come from winning programs. That’s something we won’t sacrifice in recruiting,” Linder said. “We won’t sacrifice character, we won’t sacrifice guys who haven’t won … those are the things we look for and are diligent about. That’s what we accomplished with this recruiting class.”