LARAMIE — Former University of Wyoming guards Hunter Maldonado and Drake Jeffries continue NBA Summer League action this week in Las Vegas.
Maldonado and the Oklahoma City Thunder started play in Salt Lake City last week and open on Friday at 2:30 p.m. on NBATV against the Washington Wizards. He averaged 4.0 points to go along with 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in the Salt Lake portion of the schedule.
Jeffries is playing with the Orlando Magic and has not appeared in a contest. The Magic continued play Wednesday evening against the Knicks in the round robin and tournament portion of the event.
Maldonado, a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, finished his career with 2,158 points to rank third all-time in school history. He also is UW's and the Mountain West's all-time leader in assists with 630.
Maldonado ranks eighth at UW in rebounds with 808 and is the only player in college basketball history to record over 2,000 points, have over 600 assists and grab over 800 rebounds.
He played in a school record 157 games along with a school record 144 starts. Maldonado recorded a career-high 36 points against New Mexico in the MW tournament in his final game at Wyoming.
He had 188 steals at UW for second all-time and made 558 free throws to rank second at UW.
Jeffries played last season with the Lakeland Magic in the NBA G League. He averaged 7.0 points per game along with 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per night. He hit 1.6 threes per game during the season.
Jeffries finished his senior season with 94 3-pointers to rank third in single-season school history. He shot 41% from beyond the arc.
In two seasons with UW, Jeffries hit 146 3-pointers, ranking No. 11 in school history. He shot .394 percent from deep in his career, which ranks fourth in school history.
Jeffries hit a school-record and MW-record 11 3-pointers against Hastings College. During his career, Jeffries hit four or more 3-pointers in a game 18 times in his career. He averaged 10.3 points per game along with 5.3 rebounds.