NCAA Men's Basketball: Wyoming vs New Mexico

University of Wyoming guard Drake Jeffries, right, and guard Hunter Maldonado talk during a game against the New Mexico Lobos at the Arena-Auditorium.

 Troy Babbitt/UW athletics

LARAMIE — Former University of Wyoming guards Hunter Maldonado and Drake Jeffries continue NBA Summer League action this week in Las Vegas.

Maldonado and the Oklahoma City Thunder started play in Salt Lake City last week and open on Friday at 2:30 p.m. on NBATV against the Washington Wizards. He averaged 4.0 points to go along with 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in the Salt Lake portion of the schedule.


