University of Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado, right, pushes past New Mexico guard Donovan Dent during the Cowboys’ 87-76 loss at the Mountain West tournament on March 8, 2023, in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
LARAMIE — Less than 24 hours after going undrafted, former University of Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado is getting his shot to crack an NBA roster.
The former Cowboys standout signed onto the Oklahoma City Thunder's NBA Summer League roster Friday, according to DraftExpress.com. Maldonado is UW's all-time assist leader and was a four-time All-MW selection during his six-year career at UW.
Maldonado averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and four assists in 29 games last season. He was signed by the Thunder after working out with the team before Thursday's NBA draft.
The Thunder will play at least five games during next month's summer league in Las Vegas. Oklahoma City's first game will be against the Dallas Mavericks at 1:30 p.m. July 8 on ESPN2.
The team will also participate in three games for the Salt Lake City Summer League from July 3-6, according to the OKC Thunder Wire. Oklahoma City will start the Salt Lake City portion of the trip against the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. July 3.
Maldonado averaged 13.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 157 career games at UW, which included 144 starts. He finished his career with 2,158 points, 808 rebounds and 630 assists and left Laramie as the school’s third leading scorer all-time, behind Brandon Ewing (2,168 points) and Fennis Dembo (2,311).
