University of Wyoming student-athletes Bodie Mattson and Emme Norsworthy did their homework, and it paid off in a big way Tuesday morning at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper.
Mattson came out determined to be better than the day before when he moved in contention for a national tie-down roping title, jumping to second place in the overall average with an 8.4-second time — the third-best of the morning.
Mattson has successfully roped two heads in 18.5 seconds and is a full two seconds behind leader Kincade Heny of Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Norsworthy also improved her barrel racing time Tuesday, stopping the clock in 13.96 seconds — the second-best time of the round. She is now sixth in the overall average at 28.31 seconds.
The UW teammates will have just one more run that will determine if they make Saturday’s short go. They credit their success to putting in plenty of work leading up to Tuesday morning’s slack.
“They missed that calf yesterday. I just tried to get a good run at the barrier, but he didn’t leave like I thought he would, but my horse did great,” Mattson said. “It was kind of hard to study one that they missed, but I knew his pattern, and he ended up being really good on the ground.”
The calf made it easy for Mattson to execute his fundamentals once he caught it, he added.
“I’ve got one more run tomorrow, so hopefully I draw good, get one more down and be there Saturday night,” Mattson said.
He returned later in the day with partner Carson Johnson of Casper College to record a 6.5-second time in team roping, which made up for a no-time the day before. With 14 teams only getting two successful attempts the first two days, the door is still open for UW’s three team-roping teams to secure bids in the short go.
As the 31st competitor up early Tuesday morning, Norsworthy had the opportunity to really think about her run, especially coming off her first in 14.35 seconds. Earlier Tuesday, several of the other competitors knocked over the first barrel — the same as Monday.
“I knew to approach the first barrel a little bit better today. It was pretty hard for me yesterday, but we still turned it decently. I knew what was coming, and I was ready to race today and do my job,” Norsworthy said. “This run was one of my better times of the season. I wanted to go out on my first run to get comfortable to make a smooth run, and today I wanted to attack that first barrel, and I did.”
The rest of the Tuesday slack results for UW team members:
• Jacob Wang’s steer broke out of the chute in a hurry and was halfway down the arena before he managed to take it down in 7.5 seconds. The bulldogger had a no-time in the first round.
• Rio Nutter and team roping partner Reece Wadhams of Laramie County Community College had a solid second round time in 6.6 seconds, but had a no-time the day before.
• Cam Jensen and partner Tanner McInerney from Gillette College managed to get their first recorded time in team roping with a 9.5-second effort, which was padded by five seconds when McInerney managed to only get his loop around one heel. The pair had a no-time the day before.
• Kenna McNeill was a tad bit slower on her second goat-tying round, recording a 6.5-second time to leave her 10th in the average with a two-round time of 12.8 seconds.
• Faith Hoffman had a tough go in goat-tying when she stumbled a bit when the goat veered sharply to its right, forcing Hoffman to make an extra move stepping on the rope. She then bobbled her tie, leaving her with a 9.4-second time. She has an accumulated time of 16.1 seconds.
• After missing her first breakaway roping attempt Sunday, Sage Kohr returned with a 3.1-second time Tuesday. Earlier in the morning, the two-event regional champion this past season knocked over a barrel for the second straight day to wind up with a 19.63-second time in barrel racing.
Proffit hits high mark Tuesday night
Donny Proffit took care of business for UW on Tuesday night. Now he has to wait three days to know if his three-round effort is good enough to secure a bareback riding short go bid at the CNFR.
The UW senior had his best mark of the week Tuesday while riding the hard-bucking Cracked Pepper to 79 points, giving him 230.5 on three heads. He was third in the average after the opening night of the third and final round.
Now, he must wait to see how the rest of the week goes. The top 12 individual marks throughout the competition advance to the championship round.
“I think my chances are pretty good to make the short go — I’m sitting pretty solid on three,” Proffit said. “I wish I was coming in a higher spot for a chance to win it. I don’t know where this one will end up putting me.
"I have to watch a bunch of talented guys the rest of the way and, no matter what, if I make it back Saturday, I will gas it and try hard. If not, I’ll go on to the next (rodeo) in Reno.”
If he reaches the short go, it will be his second straight trip to the championship round. A year ago, a serious foot injury cost him placing higher in the overall average.
Proffit was the only UW competitor up Tuesday evening in the first of five straight nightly performances in the Ford Wyoming Center.
After two rounds of competition, the UW women were splitting ninth in the national team standings with McNeese State University and New Mexico State at 70 points. The UW men sat in 23rd in the team standings also with 70 points, tied with Cisco College, Hill College and Tarleton State.