UW rodeo

University of Wyoming Cowboy Donny Proffit participates in the College National Finals Rodeo on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Courtesy/Jimmy Devine

University of Wyoming student-athletes Bodie Mattson and Emme Norsworthy did their homework, and it paid off in a big way Tuesday morning at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper.

Mattson came out determined to be better than the day before when he moved in contention for a national tie-down roping title, jumping to second place in the overall average with an 8.4-second time — the third-best of the morning.


