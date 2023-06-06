Kareem Mersal and Katelyn Mitchem will represent the University of Wyoming track and field team during this week's NCAA national championships in Austin, Texas.
Mersal will compete in the long jump on day one of the championships with the finals of the Long Jump slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday. Mersal qualified by finishing 12th at the NCAA west regionals and is back at the championships for a second straight year.
Mersal earned second-team All-American status with his performance last year, finishing in 16th place out of 24 participants. Mersal set his personal-best jump at this year's Mountain West championships with a distance of 25 feet, 8.25 inches, which is also a UW school record.
“It’s always great to see someone who does all the right things make it a step closer to their ultimate goals," UW associated head coach Quincy Howe said. "It is no easy feat, and being back there for a second consecutive year has moved it into the realm of expectation rather than hope.
"Experience is always a great teacher, and for Kareem to be back at the pinnacle of our sport in the NCAA again, the experience that he has garnered will hopefully be another puzzle piece towards earning first-team All-American status.”
Mitchem will race in the semifinals of the 3,000-meter steeplechase at 7 p.m. Thursday. The top five runners from each heat will advance, along with the next two fastest times overall. The finals are set to be ran at 7:24 p.m. Saturday.
Mitchem began her season receiving the Elite 90 award at the NCAA cross-country championships. Mitchem earned the award with her grade-point average and her performance getting to the NCAA championships.
Mitchem placed fifth at the MW championships and 14th at the West regionals to earn her spot at nationals in cross-country.
Her season continued from there. Mitchem set two school records during the indoor track and field season in the 800-meter and the mile. The senior from Colorado took two podium-finishes at the MW indoor conference championships, including second in the mile and third in the 800-meter.
That success continued during the outdoor season as she set new school records in the 1,500-meter, the 3,000-meter steeplechase and the 5,000-meter. Mitchem finished second at the conference meet and 11th at the West regional to qualify for nationals.
“Katelyn has put in a tremendous amount of work in many ways over her career," UW cross-country coach Scott Dahlberg said. "She’s been turning in some incredible workouts in training, but she’s also been fine-tuning her mental prep heading into races.
"Her work ethic has always been there, but it’s been so fun watching her gain confidence over the years and putting the pieces together at the bigger races. The more times she’s had those positive experiences in races, the more she has proven to herself she’s capable of accomplishing the goals she’s had. She’s not only made those goals a reality for herself, but has also made a huge impact on her teammates as to what’s possible for them as individuals and as a team moving forward.”
This will be the third consecutive season UW will be represented at the NCAA championships. Mersal and Nathan Reid participated last year and Colton Paller qualified in 2021.
“We are proud of the work Katelyn and Kareem have put in this year to qualify for the NCAA Finals in Austin," UW track and field coach Bryan Berryhill said. "This is the third straight year we will have student-athletes represented at the NCAA championships, and that is always one of our goals to have the brown and gold represented at the highest level.
"This gives us momentum going into next year, where we will look to continue the streak of qualifying Cowboys and Cowgirls to the NCAA’s.”