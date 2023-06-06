Kareem Mersal and Katelyn Mitchem will represent the University of Wyoming track and field team during this week's NCAA national championships in Austin, Texas.

Mersal will compete in the long jump on day one of the championships with the finals of the Long Jump slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday. Mersal qualified by finishing 12th at the NCAA west regionals and is back at the championships for a second straight year.


