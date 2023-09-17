Laramie sophomore Carson Moniz was the lone Plainsmen golfer to qualify for the state tournament this season finishing in 16th place.
On day one, Moniz shot an 84 which was good enough to tie for 19th place, on day two, Moniz improved to shoot 77. His combined score of 161 was good enough to improve to a 16th place finish.
Cheyenne East led all qualifyingboysteams after day one shooting 319. In second was Jackson Hole at 327, Campbell County finished in a tie for third with Kelly Walsh at 334.
In fifth was Cheyenne Central at 337, Star Valley sixth with 338, Thunder Basin finished seventh with 341, Sheridan was eighth at 344 and rounding out the field in ninth was Natrona County with 353.
On day two, East shot a tournament best 306 to total 625 and capture first place. Jackson Hole had the third best score of day two shooting 317 but maintained second place totaling 644. Kelly Walsh shot 315 compared to Campbell County's 319 to total 649 and finish third.
Totaling 653 over both rounds, Campbell County took fourth. Central shot 330 to total 667 and keep their 5th place spot. Star Valley shot 333 to total 671 and claimed sixth.
Rounding out the field, in seventh, Natrona County tallied 683 over both days after shooting 330 in round two. Sheridan shot 348 in round two to total 692 and take eighth place. Thunder Basin shot 357 totaling 698 over both days to finish ninth.
After day one, the Natrona County girls lead the field shooting 256. In second, Sheridan shot 266 and in third Kelly Walsh shot 280.
Thunder Basin finished fourth shooting 293 while Jackson Hole came in fifth shooting 296. In sixth, Star Valley shot 302. Cheyenne Central shot 325 to finish the day in seventh and Campbell County shot 344 to finish eighth.
That would change by the end of the tournament, Sheridan improved to shoot 245 earning a first place team finish shooting 511 over both rounds. Natrona County fell to second shooting 272 in round two to finish at 528 and Kelly Walsh shot 273 to remain in third totaling 553 over both days.
Thunder Basin shot 290 totaling 583 to keep their spot at fourth. In fifth, Jackson Hole shot 294 totaling 591. Star Valley shot 309 to total 611 and finish sixth while Central shot 310 to total 635 and take seventh. Rounding out the field was Campbell County shooting 321 on day two totaling 665.
