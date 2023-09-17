Laramie Plainsmen LHS Logo White

Laramie sophomore Carson Moniz was the lone Plainsmen golfer to qualify for the state tournament this season finishing in 16th place.

On day one, Moniz shot an 84 which was good enough to tie for 19th place, on day two, Moniz improved to shoot 77. His combined score of 161 was good enough to improve to a 16th place finish.


