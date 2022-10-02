Central logo.jpg

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central picked up a win in Friday night’s matchup against Sheridan and looked to continue its winning ways Saturday against Natrona County.

However inconsistencies offensively proved to be the downfall of the Indians on Saturday. While they were able to stay close early in sets, the Fillies pulled away late in each set to pick up a 25-17, 25-10, and 25-16 sweep.

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

