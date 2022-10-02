CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central picked up a win in Friday night’s matchup against Sheridan and looked to continue its winning ways Saturday against Natrona County.
However inconsistencies offensively proved to be the downfall of the Indians on Saturday. While they were able to stay close early in sets, the Fillies pulled away late in each set to pick up a 25-17, 25-10, and 25-16 sweep.
“Our athletic ability is there…,” Central coach Jessica Bratton-Vega said. “…It’s that mental part that we have to overcome. I think we are getting better at it.”
Central managed to keep the score within five points through the midway point of the first set. Megan Hagar and Emily Manville took over in the latter half, picking up four kills between the two of them. Jade Sims added the final exclamation point, picking up the ace to close out the final set.
Seniors Joslyn Siedenburg and Madisyn Baillie managed to help keep the score close. The duo picked up five kills to prevent Natrona from running away with the set.
Junior Brooklynn Sullivan had a solid opening set as well, but her afternoon was short-lived. Late in the set, she fell awkwardly on her left ankle and did not return to the game. While Sullivan’s injury did not look good, the team did a good job of not letting the injury get to them and continuing to play hard.
“I feel like you have to shake (seeing the injury) off and keep going,” junior setter Sarah Kostelecky said. “Obviously it sucks, but you have to keep playing through it.”
Natrona ran away with the second set. Manville added another four kills in the set to lead the way for the Fillies. Cami Costello closed out the set with back-to-back aces to give Natrona a 25-10 win in set two.
The biggest issue for Central in the second set was its inability to get clean kills. Nearly every time the Indians went in for a kill, their attempt was blocked.
“They were reading our hitters pretty well,” Bratton-Vega said. “We were unfortunately setting the easy set, and that is where the blockers are.”
The third set was Central’s best showing, but it still was not enough. Baillie and Siedenburg combined for another five kills in the set, and were instrumental in helping keep the Indians within striking distance.
In the end, however, Central was not able to manage a consistent enough attack to make up the deficit. Hagar picked up eight kills in the final frame, including the last four for Natrona, to to help win the final set 25-16.
Due to injuries, Kostelecky and Jenna Feldman were forced into the lineup. Since coming into the line up for an injured Sophia Thomas, Kostelecky has performed well and feels like she adapted well to the faster varsity game.
“Sarah came in and really stepped up,” Bratton-Vega said. “She got our girls the ball exactly where they needed them to be, and I’m proud of her.”
Feldman was forced into action late in the first set when Sullivan went down. Despite having a tough match up, she had a solid performance as well.
With five games left in the regular season, Central’s 2022 campaign is coming to an end. For the players, it is important that they are able to close out the season in a positive light.
“We just have to play as a team more,” Kostelecky said. “We need to build each other up rather than getting down even on ourselves.”
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.