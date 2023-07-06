LARAMIE — 1WYO, Inc., a purpose-driven collective with a mission to support student-athletes at the University of Wyoming with name, image and likeness opportunities while working with charitable entities throughout the state, announced its launch Thursday afternoon.
In 2021, the NCAA implemented a policy that permits enrolled student-athletes the opportunity to benefit from their name, image, and likeness. 1WYO’s goal is to help strengthen, promote, and otherwise support Wyoming charitable causes by engaging community-minded student-athletes to use their influence and talent to elevate the work that 1WYO’s partner charities perform, according to the news release.
Members of the 1WYO board of directors include: Mitch Edwards, Steve Gosar, Jason Roesler, and Jason Tangeman.
“I am excited to announce the launch of 1WYO. Our primary objective is to elevate charitable partner’s causes while providing student-athletes the ability and experience to become lifelong community-minded leaders,” said 1WYO president Mitch Edwards in the news release. “Wyoming athletes have an outsized voice and influence in our state. We have a great opportunity to combine our passion for Wyoming and its student-athletes, with Wyoming’s culture of neighbor helping neighbor, and use the student-athletes’ voices to achieve a better state and local communities.”
1WYO is not affiliated with UW athletics. The NIL collective is its own separate entity.
“We are very excited that this collective is up and running to support UW student-athletes and Wyoming charities," UW athletic director Tom Burman said in the news release. "I am very impressed with the vision and dedication of the leadership involved with 1WYO! They love UW and they have a value system which matches the people of Wyoming.
"UW athletics is supporting 1WYO and we ask Poke fans from around the state and country to support this collective as well. Go WYO!”
Information on 1WYO and its mission can be found at 1WYO.org.