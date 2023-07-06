1Wyo logo

LARAMIE — 1WYO, Inc., a purpose-driven collective with a mission to support student-athletes at the University of Wyoming with name, image and likeness opportunities while working with charitable entities throughout the state, announced its launch Thursday afternoon. 

In 2021, the NCAA implemented a policy that permits enrolled student-athletes the opportunity to benefit from their name, image, and likeness. 1WYO’s goal is to help strengthen, promote, and otherwise support Wyoming charitable causes by engaging community-minded student-athletes to use their influence and talent to elevate the work that 1WYO’s partner charities perform, according to the news release. 


Tags

comments powered by Disqus