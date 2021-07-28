20210728-spts-BabyCakes.jpg
Buy Now

The Baby Cakes won the Cheyenne Youth Baseball League's Majors championship. In the back row from left to right are Coach Don Cobb, coach Tim Hitner, Dillon Smith, Darrius Higgins, Bryson Cobb, Patton Hamilton-Kapptie, coach Miles Quisenberry and coach James Kapptie. In the front row from left to right are Isaiah Martinez, Ian Garcia, Anthony Lopez, Jacob Foster, Tegun Hitner, Dayten Halsey. Not pictured are Max Diefenderfer, Ox Schroeder, and Jesse Garibay.

CHEYENNE – The Baby Cakes picked up the Cheyenne Youth Baseball League championship by forfeit July 22.

The Baby Cakes finished the regular season with a 16-4 record, which was second in the league. They won both of their tournament games to reach the final.

The team is made up of Bryson Cobb, Max Diefenderfer, Jacob Foster, Ian Garcia, Jacob Garibay, Dayten Halsey, Patton Hamilton-Kapptie, Darrius Higgins, Tegun Hitner, Anthony Lopez, Isaiah Martinez, Dillon Smith and Ox Schroeder. It was coached by Don Cobb, Tim Hitner, Mile Quisenberry and James Kapptie.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus