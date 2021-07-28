The Baby Cakes won the Cheyenne Youth Baseball League's Majors championship. In the back row from left to right are Coach Don Cobb, coach Tim Hitner, Dillon Smith, Darrius Higgins, Bryson Cobb, Patton Hamilton-Kapptie, coach Miles Quisenberry and coach James Kapptie. In the front row from left to right are Isaiah Martinez, Ian Garcia, Anthony Lopez, Jacob Foster, Tegun Hitner, Dayten Halsey. Not pictured are Max Diefenderfer, Ox Schroeder, and Jesse Garibay.