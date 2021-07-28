CHEYENNE – The Baby Cakes picked up the Cheyenne Youth Baseball League championship by forfeit July 22.
The Baby Cakes finished the regular season with a 16-4 record, which was second in the league. They won both of their tournament games to reach the final.
The team is made up of Bryson Cobb, Max Diefenderfer, Jacob Foster, Ian Garcia, Jacob Garibay, Dayten Halsey, Patton Hamilton-Kapptie, Darrius Higgins, Tegun Hitner, Anthony Lopez, Isaiah Martinez, Dillon Smith and Ox Schroeder. It was coached by Don Cobb, Tim Hitner, Mile Quisenberry and James Kapptie.