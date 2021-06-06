CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team picked up a pair of victories Saturday in Cheyenne.
The Coyotes (7-1-2) topped Lander 12-6 before closing the day with a 6-2 win over the Big Horn Basin Blue Jays from Worland.
Cole Demrow went 3 for 3 with an RBI against Lander. Isaiah Martinez, Boston Smith and Tegun Hitner all had two hits and an RBI. One of Smith’s knocks was a double. Tristin Vogt drove home two runs.
Guy Andren came on in relief and fanned seven betters across four innings. He allowed just four hits and one earned run.
Against Big Horn Basin, Baylen Smith, Boston Smith and Ox Schroeder all had two hits. Both of Baylen Smith’s hits were doubles, he also drove home two runs. Demrow added a triple and an RBI.
Martinez picked up the win on the mound, striking out five during his 4-2/3 innings of work.
CHEYENNE 12, LANDER 6
Lander…… 040 002 – 6 7 2
Cheyenne…… 307 011 – 12 13 6
Lander pitching: Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Vogt, Andren (3) and Martinez.
W: Andren.
2B: Lander 1 (Keegan); Cheyenne 1 (Bo. Smith).
CHEYENNE 6, BIG HORN BASIN 2
Big Horn Basin…… 100 010 – 2 4 3
Cheyenne…… 120 21X – 6 10 3
Big Horn Basin pitching: Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Martinez, Hitner (5) and Ba. Smith.
W: Martinez.
2B: Big Horn Basin 1 (Jorey); Cheyenne 2 (Ba. Smith). b Cheyenne 1 (Demrow).