CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team picked up two wins Saturday in Casper.
Cheyenne (5-1) topped the Gillette Phantoms (16-1) and Valor Vikings of Casper (6-4).
The Coyotes scored 12 runs in the first inning against Gillette. Dorian Pacheco was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Isaiah Martinez was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Baylen Smith and Bryson Cobb both had two hits. One of Cobb’s hits was an RBI. He also drove home two runs.
Pitchers Israel Apodaca and Tegun Hitner allowed just one hit apiece in the five-running inning contest.
The Coyotes rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Valor.
Boston Smith, Ox Schroeder, Bryson Cobb and Tyler Evelo all had two hits. Cobb and Evelo both had a double and drove in a run. Hitner and Boston Smith both had doubles. Hitner drove in two runs.
Tristin Vogt and Isaiah Martinez both pitched three innings. Vogt struck out five hitters, while Martinez fanned two and didn’t allow a hit.
CHEYENNE 16, GILLETTE 1 (5)
Cheyenne…… (12)00 13 – 16 12 0
Gillette…… 010 00 – 1 2 6
Cheyenne pitching: Apodaca, Hitner (3) and Ba. Smith. Gillette pitching: Monger, Dougal (1), Hoxie (1) and Evert.
W: Apodaca (1-0). L: Monger.
2B: Cheyenne 3 (Cobb, Martinez, Pacheco).
CHEYENNE 6, VALOR 4
Valor…… 111 010 – 4 4 3
Cheyenne…… 000 042 – 6 12 8
Valor pitching: Aidan, Colin (4) and Tyrece. Cheyenne pitching: Vogt, Martinez (4) and Ba. Smith.
W: Martinez (1-0). L: Colin.
2B: Valor 3 (Alex, Hunter, Rabourn); Cheyenne 4 (Cobb, Evelo, Hitner and Bo. Smith).