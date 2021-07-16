CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team lost its first two games of the Pacific Northwest Regional tournament in Ephrata, Washington.
Cheyenne lost to Lower Columbia baseball club of Cowlitz County, Washington 8-1 on Wednesday.
Dorian Pacheco was 3 for 3 at the plate, while Baylen Smith, Guy Andren and Boston Smith all had hits.
The Coyotes fell to Brewster 15-1 on Thursday.
Tyler Evelo had two hits, while Baylen Smith, Andren and Pacheco had one each.
LOWER COLUMBIA 8, CHEYENNE 1
Cheyenne…… 000 100 0 – 1 6 2
Lower Columbia…… 020 060 X – 8 8 1
Cheyenne pitching: Apodaca, Evelo (5), Vogt (5) and Ba. Smith. Lower Columbia pitching: Wheatley and Unavailable.
W: Wheatley. L: Apodaca.
BREWSTER 15, CHEYENNE 1
Brewster…… 147 30 – 15 9 0
Cheyenne…… 001 00 – 1 5 0
Brewster pitching: Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Pacheco, Andren (3), Martinez (4) and Ba. Smith.
W: Unavailable. L: Pacheco.
3B: Brewster 1.