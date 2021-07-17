CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes dropped their third game of the Senior Babe Ruth Pacific Northwest Regional on Friday.
Cheyenne (14-9-3) lost to Bandits, 9-1 in Ephrata, Washington.
Tristin Vogt had an RBI single in the fifth inning to plate the Coyotes’ only run. Isaiah Martinez added Cheyenne’s only other hit.
BANDITS 9, CHEYENNE 1
Bandits…… 011 150 1 – 9 10 1
Cheyenne…… 000 010 0 – 1 2 0
Bandits pitching: Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Andren, Vogt (5), Hernandez (6), Evelo (7) and Ba. Smith.
W: Unavailable. L: Andren (1-1).
2B: Bandits 3.