CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes dropped their third game of the Senior Babe Ruth Pacific Northwest Regional on Friday.

Cheyenne (14-9-3) lost to Bandits, 9-1 in Ephrata, Washington.

Tristin Vogt had an RBI single in the fifth inning to plate the Coyotes’ only run. Isaiah Martinez added Cheyenne’s only other hit.

BANDITS 9, CHEYENNE 1

Bandits…… 011 150 1 – 9 10 1

Cheyenne…… 000 010 0 – 1 2 0

Bandits pitching: Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Andren, Vogt (5), Hernandez (6), Evelo (7) and Ba. Smith.

W: Unavailable. L: Andren (1-1).

2B: Bandits 3.

