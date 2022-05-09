20220509-spts-Ball on mound
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team went 2-1 at the Mothers Day tournament in Lander.

Cheyenne beat Lander 2 (6-0) and Glenrock (12-2), but lost to the Rock Springs Spartans (6-4).

Anthony Lopez and Bryson Cobb both notched five hits on the weekend, while Guy Andren added four. Andrew posted three doubles, while Cobb had two and Lopez one.

Tristan Vogt and Raymond Wuerth both posted nine strikeouts in six innings on the mound. Vogt walked just one hitter, while Wuerth gave up two free passes.

