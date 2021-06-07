CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team won its own tournament by beating the Big Horn Basin Blue Jays in the championship 11-5.
They got to the final with a 22-2 win over the CYBL Pirates.
Tristin Vogt was 3 for 3 with four RBIs, while Ox Schroeder was 4 for 6 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Baylen Smith, Boston Smith, Guy Andren and Dorian Pacheco all had two hits. Pacheco had a home run and three RBIs, while Andren also drove home three runs.
Vogt pitched three innings, striking out six.
COYOTES 22, PIRATES 2
CYBL Pirates…… 000 2 – 2 3 8
Cheyenne…… 8(10)4 X – 22 9 1
CYBL Pirates pitching: Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Vogt, Smith (4) and Ba. Smith and Hernandez (3).
W: Vogt. L: Unavailable.
3B: Cheyenne 3 (Andren, Schroeder, Bo. Smith).
CHEYENNE 11, BIG HORN BASIN 5
Big Horn Basin…… 201 011 – 5 10 4
Cheyenne…… 115 13X – 11 10 3
Big Horn Basin pitching: Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Evelo, Pacheco (4), Andren (4), Martinez (6) and Ba. Smith.
W: Evelo. L: Unavailable.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Schroeder). 3B: Big Horn Basin 1. HR: Cheyenne 1 (Pacheco).