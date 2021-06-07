Baseball

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team won its own tournament by beating the Big Horn Basin Blue Jays in the championship 11-5.

They got to the final with a 22-2 win over the CYBL Pirates.

Tristin Vogt was 3 for 3 with four RBIs, while Ox Schroeder was 4 for 6 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Baylen Smith, Boston Smith, Guy Andren and Dorian Pacheco all had two hits. Pacheco had a home run and three RBIs, while Andren also drove home three runs.

Vogt pitched three innings, striking out six.

COYOTES 22, PIRATES 2

CYBL Pirates…… 000  2  –  2  3  8

Cheyenne…… 8(10)4  X  –  22  9  1

CYBL Pirates pitching: Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Vogt, Smith (4) and Ba. Smith and Hernandez (3).

W: Vogt. L: Unavailable.

3B: Cheyenne 3 (Andren, Schroeder, Bo. Smith).

CHEYENNE 11, BIG HORN BASIN 5

Big Horn Basin…… 201  011  –  5  10  4

Cheyenne…… 115  13X  –  11  10  3

Big Horn Basin pitching: Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Evelo, Pacheco (4), Andren (4), Martinez (6) and Ba. Smith.

W: Evelo. L: Unavailable.

2B: Cheyenne 1 (Schroeder). 3B: Big Horn Basin 1. HR: Cheyenne 1 (Pacheco).

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus