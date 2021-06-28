CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes scored 13 runs across the final two innings to rally for a 17-7 victory over Lander in the championship of the Wyoming Senior Babe Ruth state championship game Sunday.
Tyler Evelo was 3 for 5 with a triple and five RBIs. Isaiah Martinez and Tristin Vogt both had two hits and an RBI. One of Vogt’s hits was a double.
Ox Schroeder added a double and two RBIs.
Evelo pitched 1-2/3 innings of hitless relief to pick up the win on the mound.
Cheyenne got to the title game with a 14-3 win over the Gillette Phantoms on Sunday morning.
The Coyotes took control of the game with a seven-run second.
Baylen Smith was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while Vogt and Guy Andren had two hits apiece. Dorian Pacheco had a double and two RBIs.
Israel Apodaca worked two innings to get the win on the mound. Tegun Hitner allowed just one hit over four innings of relief.
The Coyotes (14-6-1) went 5-1 at the state tournament with the only loss coming to Rigby, Idaho.
Andren was 11 for 17 for the tournament with a double, a triple and eight RBIs. Hitner was 4 for 9 with a triple and an RBI, while Vogt was 5 for 12 with a double and two RBIs.
Isaiah Martinez worked eight innings on the mound, giving up just eight hits and two earned runs.
CHEYENNE 17, LANDER 7
Lander…… 100 150 – 7 6 6
Cheyenne…… 022 094 – 17 12 3
Lander pitching: Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Andren, Vogt (5), Evelo (5) and Ba. Smith.
W: Evelo (2-1). L: Unavailable.
2B: Lander 2, Cheyenne 2 (Schroeder, Vogt). 3B: Lander 1, Cheyenne 1 (Evelo).
CHEYENNE 14, GILLETTE 3
Gillette…… 003 000 – 3 6 3
Cheyenne…… 270 005 – 14 12 2
Gillette pitching: Manger, Kendell (6) and Evert. Cheyenne pitching: Apodaca, Hitner (3) and
W: Apodaca (3-1). L: Manger.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Pacheco, Ba. Smith).