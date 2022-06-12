SR. BABE RUTH: Coyotes drop two in own tourney Jun 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball went 0-2 on the second day of its own tournament Saturday.Cheyenne lost to the Valor Vikings of Casper (7-6) and Rock Springs Spartans (15-11).Isaiah Martinez and Guy Andren led the Coyotes at the plate by going 3 for 5. Andren had a double, a home run and three RBI.Raymond Wuerth was 2 for 2. Talin Smith went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and two RBI. Dorian Pacheco was 2 for 4 with two RBI.Martinez also pitched well, fanning four batters during his three innings of work. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Fresno State tops MW football off-season power rankings Sixers win Veterans Classic title Eight from Cheyenne make all-star soccer games Early look at UW’s matchup with Northern Colorado WYCO's late comeback falls short against Extreme