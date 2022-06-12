Local baseball stock 05.jpeg
Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball went 0-2 on the second day of its own tournament Saturday.

Cheyenne lost to the Valor Vikings of Casper (7-6) and Rock Springs Spartans (15-11).

Isaiah Martinez and Guy Andren led the Coyotes at the plate by going 3 for 5. Andren had a double, a home run and three RBI.

Raymond Wuerth was 2 for 2. Talin Smith went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and two RBI. Dorian Pacheco was 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Martinez also pitched well, fanning four batters during his three innings of work.

