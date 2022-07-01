CHEYENNE – Spending two falls playing baseball with the WYCO Select team changed the way Wyatt Haught looked at the sport.
It also led to him moving to Cheyenne to suit up for Cheyenne American Legion Post 6.
WYCO Select is made up of players from the Post 6 organization, northern Colorado and around eastern Wyoming. It plays similar groups in showcase tournaments, and even gets a handful of games against junior colleges.
Haught started playing for WYCO Select after his sophomore season with the Scottsbluff (Nebraska) Zephyrs in 2020. Hunter McCollum – his Zephyrs teammate – told him about WYCO.
“I wanted to keep playing baseball after that summer, and my mom and I thought (WYCO) would be a good opportunity for me to do that and get a little bit more experience,” Haught said. “It was nerve-wracking not knowing anyone. I knew the other guys weren’t sure about me because they hadn’t really seen me play.
“But it ended up being a really good experience, and I made a lot of friends because of it. It was an eye-opener.”
Haught batted .307 with seven extra-base hits and 17 RBI for Scottsbluff in 2021. He also pitched a 54-2/3 innings, struck out 64 batters and posted a 2.95 earned-run average. His innings and ERA ranked first on the Zephyrs roster, while his strikeouts were second-most on the team.
Scottsbluff underwent a coaching change during the fall. By the time it hired a new skipper, Haught had already started to second-guess whether the Zephyrs gave him the best chance to continue playing in college.
Work kept his father, Paul Haught, on the road often, and the family already was considering a move. Wyatt and his mother, Ronda Haught, eventually packed up and rented an apartment near Cheyenne Central. Wyatt picked up his diploma with the rest of his new Central classmates in late May.
“School was kind of tough because I didn’t have a lot of friends, and everyone was already locked into their groups,” Haught said. “Luckily, I had my boys from baseball I was able to connect with. Knowing some people made it easier. We were able to get together and start grinding and getting ready for the season.”
Haught has batted leadoff for Cheyenne, but has settled into the bottom of the order. He is batting .387 (36 for 93) with a double, 26 RBI and 11 stolen bases. His 11 stolen bases are second on the team behind senior Dom Lopez’s 13 swipes.
“I like having him at the bottom of the order because it’s like having a second leadoff hitter in the lineup,” said Sixers manager Ty Lain, who also is head coach of WYCO Select. “It’s allowed us to move a couple other guys around in the order, too. Having a guy in the nine spot that can be on base quite a bit is huge for us, and he has been fantastic in that spot.”
Being able to plug Haught into the starting lineup at center field has allowed sophomore Mason Tafoya to take up residence at third base. Tafoya is now batting leadoff, while junior Colter McAnelly and senior Zack Costopoulos have landed in the second and third spots in the order. Tafoya is batting .402 and getting on base at a 56% clip, giving the hitters behind him plenty of opportunity to drive in runs.
McAnelly and Costopoulos are tied for the team lead with 49 RBI apiece. Haught is third on the Sixers’ roster in runs scored (35), ranking behind McAnelly (65) and Tafoya (47).
Haught – a left-hander – was Cheyenne’s starting pitcher for its season-opening 11-3 win at Laramie on April 16. He has pitched 33 innings, fanned 35 hitters, walked 11 and posted a 1.27 ERA. His innings, strikeouts and ERA are all second on the Sixers’ roster behind McAnelly.
Haught arrived in Cheyenne throwing the standard fastball, changeup, curveball mix. He has since swapped a slider for the curve.
“Coach Josiah (Ward) saw me throwing at the beginning of the season, and told me he could add a couple more miles per hour to my pitches if we changed a few things,” Haught said. “He also taught me how to throw the slider because my curve was a little too loopy and gave hitters too much of a chance to see it.
“Now, when I get ahead 1-2 or 0-2, I can throw that slider for a strike.”
Haught’s slider isn’t the traditional sweeping pitch with side-to-side movement. It’s got late break that snaps straight down, Lain said.
“It’s still gripped like a curveball and spins like a curveball,” the coach said. “But it comes out of his hand flat and looks more like a fastball before breaking late.
“It’s not a big change, but it’s allowed him to throw the ball hard and keep that fastball look as long as possible. He’s throwing that breaking pitch at a higher (velocity) and having a lot of success with it.”
Haught came to Cheyenne to improve his chances at playing in college. He has already had a couple college visits, and has had a handful of other schools inquire about bringing him to campus.
“Coach Lain told me he’d get me to college, and I have several schools that are interested in me,” Haught said. “(Lain) has already kept the promise he made when I told him I was coming to Cheyenne.”