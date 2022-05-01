CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 used a seven-run fifth inning to turn a tight ballgame into a blowout on a windy Saturday afternoon at Powers Field.
The Sixers were tied with Rapid City (South Dakota) Post 22 when they put up their seven spot during a 14-6 victory. Cheyenne also won the second game 8-4.
The teams will finish off their three-game series at 11 a.m. today at Powers Field.
Sophomore third baseman Mason Tafoya got the big inning started when he was hit by a pitch and scored on junior shortstop Colter McAnelly’s triple down the line that narrowly eluded the glove of Hardhats right fielder Harrison Good.
McAnelly scored on Zack Costopoulos’ sacrifice fly to right. Cheyenne (6-0) loaded the bases with a single and two walks before sophomore designated hitter Hayden Swaen broke the game open with a two-run double to right. Swaen took third on the throw home and eventually scored on Aaron Gallant’s single to make the game 9-3.
Tafoya added an RBI single up the middle to push the lead to 10-3.
“We did a lot of good things offensively, especially base-running,” Cheyenne manager Ty Lain said. “Our base-running was phenomenal. We applied pressure on the base paths all day, and that gave us some better pitches to hit that we took advantage of with a lot of good swings.
“Our guys were really aggressive on the bases all day whether that was reading a down angle and taking an extra bag or straight stealing and applying pressure to their pitcher and catcher. Hopefully we can keep doing that.”
Post 6 added four runs in the sixth thanks, in part, to run-scoring singles from Tafoya and senior catcher Kaden Anderson.
Senior right fielder Dominic Lopez paced Cheyenne’s offense, going 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBI. Tafoya also was 3 for 4, and drove home two runs. The Sixers had 10 hits, nine walks and just three strikeouts.
“I saw a lot of fastballs in the beginning of the game,” Lopez said. “When you see that first fastball, you have to hit it and take it away.”
The Sixers stole seven bases on the afternoon, and had Lopez take home on a passed ball that didn’t get too far away from Rapid City catcher Philip Bentz in the fifth.
“We want to be aggressive on the bases and put extra pressure on the other team,” Lopez said. “We want them to think not just about the batter, but have the runner in the back of their head.
“I heard (Lain) saying, ‘No, no, no’ when that ball got away from the catcher, but I was thinking, ‘Go, go, go.’ I had to go 100%, hope for the best and slide around the tag if I had to.”
Left-hander Wyatt Haught got the start and overcame a shaky first inning to fan five and scatter five hits in three innings of work. He gave up an infield single and then watched Amarion Saler hit a triple over Lopez’s head in right for a 1-0 Hardhats lead.
Cheyenne pulled ahead in the bottom of the first on Lopez’s three-run triple. The knock looked like a routine single, but the ball hit the outfield and kicked up over the head of Post 22 center fielder Zeke Farlee allowing Tafoya, McAnelly and Costopoulos to score and put the Sixers up 3-1.
Farlee had an RBI double in the third, and scored on Saler’s double to knot the score 3-3 in the third.
Cheyenne turned a pair of double plays. It got out of the third on a groundball Costopoulos fired to McAnelly, who stepped on second before firing the ball back to Costopoulos at first. In the fifth, Saler hit a looping line drive to center that senior Julian Romero dove to catch. Farlee was past second base when Romero caught the ball. Romero got to his feet and threw the ball to Gallant, who flung it to Costopoulos for the twin killing.
“Our pitchers all did what they needed to do to get us through this game,” Lain said. “My only complaint is that we’re wasting too many pitches and our pitch counts are way too high. We have to be more aggressive in the strike zone and trust our stuff.
“The guys have good stuff. If they throw it in there and believe in it, they get good results.”
GAME TWO Cheyenne 8 Rapid City 4
Tafoya, Swaen, Anderson, Haught and Ethan Reisdorfer all had two hits apiece to help the Sixers complete the doubleheader sweep Saturday. One of Haught’s hits was a double. Corey Williams drove home a pair of runs.
Cheyenne starter Braden Pearson gave up five hits and four earned runs in 3-2/3 innings of work. Senior right-hander Xander Jarosh closed out the game in relief.