CHEYENNE — The sports adage that availability is an athlete’s best ability typically refers to staying healthy.
For Andrew Thomson, availability meant being willing to fill in for the Cheyenne Post 6 Indians when they were shorthanded two summers ago. Thomson was playing on Post 6’s Prep team then, which is an age group above the Indians.
“I was excited about that game because it was a good opportunity, and I wasn’t playing a ton (for the Prep team) at the time,” Thomson said. “I was excited to get out there and try to help a team.”
That day with the Indians changed the course of Thomson’s Post 6 career for the better.
Thomson had only pitched sparingly in his life before that, and never during his competitive career. The Indians were desperate for an arm to eat some innings, which is why Thomson was called to the mound on June 7, 2021.
The right-hander needed 72 pitches to get through his three no-hit innings of work. He struck out five and walked four.
“The coaches were surprised at how well it went, and I’ve been pitching ever since,” Thomson said. “I started pitching a ton more, and that’s all I do now.”
Thomson logged 29-2/3 innings on the mound for the Cheyenne Hawks last summer. He posted a 3-3 record with a 3.36 earned-run average. He struck out 26 and walked 17.
Thomson has split his time between the Hawks and the Sixers this summer. He has recorded 34-2/3 innings with the Hawks, going 4-3 with a 3.03 ERA. He fanned 36 batters and walked 23.
Most recently, Thomson has been suiting up for Post 6’s top club. He has worked 7-2/3 innings for the Sixers, notching a 2.74 ERA with nine strikeouts against three walks.
“He’s thrown really well for the Hawks, so we brought him up with us a few weeks ago,” Post 6 manager Ty Lain said. “He’s a strike-thrower with a firm fastball and good off-speed pitches. He’s been getting outs for us.”
Thomson’s stat line includes three perfect innings of relief during a 3-2 loss to North Platte, Nebraska, in Cheyenne’s annual Firecracker tournament. Thomson pitched to contact during that outing, needing just 24 pitches to fan two hitters in his three frames on the mound.
Thomson surrendered his first varsity runs the following night, when he gave up three earned runs on two hits while lasting just one-third of an inning during a 7-1 loss to the Idaho Falls (Idaho) Bandits.
“We want our pitchers to be around the strike zone, make the other team earn what they get and let our defense play,” Lain said. “(Thomson has) done a great job of that in several big situations. He’s come in and gotten big outs and earned more innings.”
Thomson went two months between varsity appearances. He accompanied the Sixers to the 43rd Tony Andenucio Memorial tournament over Father’s Day weekend in Pueblo, Colorado. He tossed 2-1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just two hits while striking out two and walking one.
“He’s coming in in clutch spots against really good teams and looking good,” Cheyenne catcher Kaden Anderson said. “In the Nuch, he came in in a tough spot and diced. It was awesome to see.
“I’m really impressed with how he’s doing. He stays around the zone and pitches to contact. That’s what we want pitchers to do. We want the ball in play.”
Thomson mostly relied on his fastball over the past two summers. This year, he has developed a three-pitch mix that includes a curveball and changeup.
“I don’t get a ton of strikeouts, but when I need to, I’ll reach back and find a little extra (velocity),” he said. “Things are going pretty good. It’s stressful at times, but I like it because I think I do well under pressure.
“I don’t think I’m going back to hitting any time soon.”
