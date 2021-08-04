CHEYENNE – Ben Bohlmann had little to no off-season after Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 won the Wyoming Class AA state championship last summer.
He immediately rolled into fall baseball with many of the same teammates and coaches, and then spent the winter working on his hitting and pitching when he wasn’t playing basketball for Cheyenne East. All of that preparation has helped Bohlmann win a role with the Sixers he coveted.
The 6-foot-1, 160-pound senior has spent time patrolling the outfield and filling a few different roles on the mound to help Cheyenne go 68-17-1 and repeat at Wyoming state champion. Post 6 opens the Northwest Regional against Eugene, Oregon, at 4:30 p.m. today at Hladky Stadium in Gillette.
“He has been super valuable to our team,” Sixers manager Ty Lain said. “He can play an outstanding defensive center field. He may be our best defensive center fielder. He has hit over .300 and given us really good at bats.
“We’ve used him as a starter, a closer and a guy to bridge the gap. We have a lot of confidence putting him in a lot of situations.”
Bohlmann has posted the fifth-highest batting average on Cheyenne’s roster at .329 (54 for 164) with six doubles, four triples, a home run and 27 RBIs this summer. On the mound, he has recorded a 9-2 record with a 3.02 earned-run average and 83 strikeouts across 67⅓innings. Bohlmann has pitched the third-most innings of any Post 6 hurler.
“My roles have changed quite a bit throughout the course of the year,” said Bohlmann, who will continue his career at Mount Marty University in Yankton, South Dakota.
The right-hander worked 36 innings of relief during his junior campaign. He knew an outfield role might be available this summer and spent the off-season working on his hitting. That wasn’t the only way Bohlmann kept his bat sharp. Bohlmann was included on Cheyenne’s varsity and junior varsity rosters, which allowed him to bounce between the teams.
“He was double-rostered last summer and got some ABs down with the Hawks,” Lain said. “He swung the bat well down there, and then came back and pitched with us. It wasn’t like he went into this season without hitting much.”
Getting those at-bats kept him sharp and gave him confidence. They helped him excel during the fall.
“I hit a lot better in the fall than I ever have,” Bohlmann said. “I felt really prepared for this season hitting-wise.”
Bohlmann started half of his 22 pitching appearances this year, but has primarily been a long reliever late in the season. He likes both roles.
“When you’re out there, you have to know the situation and do your job,” Bohlmann said. “If you start the game, you have to carry the water and go as far as you can. If you come on in relief, you have to throw strikes, get outs and get the game over with.
“They’re different roles, but they’re similar, too. I know my job is to throw strikes, eat innings, get outs and help our team win.”