CHEYENNE – Kaden Anderson spent his sophomore season with Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 learning what it took to compete at the varsity level and trying to earn his pitchers’ trust.
He was one of three young catchers on that squad, but ended up seeing the bulk of the action behind the plate. That summer gave him the experience and wisdom to become a leader for a 2021 ballclub that set program records for strikeouts and earned-run average.
“There was a night-and-day difference between his sophomore and junior years,” Cheyenne manager Ty Lain said. “His sophomore year, we were basically asking him to just keep the ball off the backstop. He spent so much time in the bullpens and practice with our pitchers that he really developed into our third pitching coach.
“He is now a guy who can talk to pitchers between innings or make productive mound visits. His leadership was huge for our staff last year.”
Anderson will be counted on to provide continued leadership to a veteran pitching staff when the Sixers open the season against Laramie at 12:30 p.m. today at Powers Field. Cheyenne is scheduled to also take on Rock Springs at 5:30 p.m. today.
Anderson takes pride in the fact he is now looked upon as another pitching coach for Post 6.
“I paid attention to what our pitching coach was telling our pitchers to do, and I would try to apply that to all of our pitchers so they could feel good about what they were doing and have a plan on what they needed to fix,” he said.
Anderson’s leadership went beyond Cheyenne’s hurlers last summer. He also helped then-freshman Hayden Swaen adjust to catching after spending the bulk of his young career as an infielder.
“He taught me to stay level-headed and be the man out on the field who tells people where they need to be and what’s going on in certain situations,” Swaen said. “Those were things I never would think of. He helped me see them, and I’m really thankful for having him and him helping me get through last season.
“He played a big role in me learning how to play catcher and how to play on varsity.”
Anderson remembered how nervous he was stepping into a varsity role as a sophomore, and did his best to ease Swaen’s transition.
“I tried to help (Swaen) calm down and play the game the right way,” Anderson said. “He was very open to everything I was telling him. He has increased his catching ability tremendously in just one year.
“He’s a lot better at framing (pitches), a lot better at blocking, and his arm is a lot better because he’s throwing out more kids. It’s going to be fun seeing what he does the next few years.”
Anderson is more than just a leader and rock-solid backstop for the Sixers. He also packs a solid bat. The Cheyenne Central senior posted a .307 (50-for-163) batting average with 12 doubles, a triple and 33 RBI in 63 games.
As a sophomore, Anderson posted a .322 average (28-of-87) with 14 RBI in 38 games.
“He played tremendously offensively at the end of last year, and made a case for being MVP of the state tournament,” Lain said. “He’s always going to hit for average and be a tough out, but he’s worked extremely hard all off-season to put on strength, and I think you’ll see better power numbers out of him.
“Of all the guys, he’s probably come the furthest from entering our program to where he is now. His work ethic is why.”
Anderson batted .625 (10-for-16) with two doubles, four RBI and no strikeouts in five state tournament games.
Anderson played fall ball with the WYCO Select program, which gave him the opportunity to do something he hadn’t since he was an eighth-grader: Pitch.
“It’s definitely in the cards for me this year,” Anderson said. “I pitched this fall and during our spring training, so I think the rust is knocked off, and I’m ready to go and help the team the best I can. I talked to (Lain) during spring training, and he told me to prepare to be on the mound because we lost some arms.”
Lain wanted Anderson to focus on filling the crucial role of catcher the past two seasons. He still expects Anderson to carry the load behind the plate this summer, but Swaen has progressed enough that Anderson will see some innings as a relief pitcher.
“He has pitched at the younger levels and has good zip on his fastball, and will be a bullpen option for us,” Lain said. “(Swaen) has a really good handle on what he’s doing behind the plate, so we think we can give him more responsibility and pitch Kaden some.
“(Anderson) has a good feel for his breaking ball, he can throw it for a strike, and he’s got good zip on his fastball. He can definitely help us on the mound this summer.”