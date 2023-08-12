CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Post 6 scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past Troy, Alabama, for a 3-2 victory and a spot in the semifinals of the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
Sophomore second baseman Kaed Coates singled through the right side of the infield with two outs in the top of the seventh to score Hayden Swaen and Nolan Horton to put the Sixers’ ahead, 3-2.
Cheyenne (67-16) trailed 2-0 heading into the seventh. Left fielder Julian Romero led off the inning with an eight-pitch walk and took second on a wild pitch. Relief pitcher Corey Williams struck out looking on seven pitches for the first out of the inning.
First baseman Hayden Swaen was hit in the head by a pitch, but remained in the game after being examined by an athletic trainer during Troy’s pitching change. Catcher Kaden Anderson singled through the left side of a shifted infield to load the bases.
Center fielder Nolan Horton scored Romero when he hit into a fielder’s choice. Troy shortstop Cason Eubanks fielded the ball, stepped on second and threw to first in an effort to get the game-ending double play. However, his throw was wide, pulling the first baseman off the base and allowing Horton to reach safely.
Pinch hitter Braden Pearson was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs. Coates singled on the next pitch to score Swaen and Horton and give Post 6 the lead. Horton slid head-first into home and was able to get his left hand to the plate before catcher Matt Snell was able to block the dish with his left foot.
Williams struck out Eubanks on three straight called strikes to start the bottom of the seventh. Colter McAnelly snared a pop up along the left field line for the second out, and Coates fielded a grounder to close out the win over the reigning national champions.
Troy starter Tucker Jackson struck out an ALWS record 15 batters in 6-1/3 innings. He was removed from the game after reaching the 105-pitch limit.
Romero started for the Sixers and gave up three walks and two earned runs in his 1/3 of an inning on the mound. Williams picked up the win tossing 6-2/3 innings of three-hit relief. He struck out three and walked three.
Anderson and Coates both had two hits for Cheyenne.
Post 6 will be off Sunday and play its semifinals game 2 p.m. MT Monday against an opponent to be determined. If it advances to the championship game, that begins at 5 p.m. MT Tuesday.
All games are being streamed on ESPN3/ESPN+ and broadcast on KFBC Radio (97.5 FM, 1240 AM).
