CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Post 6 scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past Troy, Alabama, for a 3-2 victory and a spot in the semifinals of the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.

Sophomore second baseman Kaed Coates singled through the right side of the infield with two outs in the top of the seventh to score Hayden Swaen and Nolan Horton to put the Sixers’ ahead, 3-2.


