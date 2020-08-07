CHEYENNE – A six-run third inning, followed by a five-run fourth helped the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team to a 14-0 victory over Evanston on Thursday at the Wyoming Class AA state tournament in Rock Springs.
Cheyenne (48-20) grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a passed ball, an RBI double from Andrew Johnson and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Kelden Hastings.
Johnson added another run-scoring double to open the flood gates in the third. He scored on Zack Costopoulos’ home run to center. Jackson Hesford had an RBI single, while Nico Vite added an RBI sacrifice fly and Grant Redman scored on a wild pitch to put the Sixers up 9-0.
Cheyenne added six more runs in the fourth, starting with a two-run double to center, and Redman’s two-run homer to left. Freshman Colter McAnelly drove home two runs on a single to left to give Post 6 a 14-0 lead.
Johnson, Costopoulos and Hesford all were 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Julian Romero went 2 for 3. McAnelly and Redman both had a hit and two RBIs.
Cheyenne pounded out 11 hits in all.
Post 6 starter Garrett Oswald gave up just one hit in 3-1/3 innings on the mound. He struck out three. The Outlaws mustered just two hits in total.
Cheyenne faces Gillette at 7 p.m. tonight.
CHEYENNE 14, EVANSTON 0 (5)
Cheyenne…............................................................................… 306 50 – 14 11 0
Evanston….............................................................................… 000 00 – 0 2 2
Cheyenne pitching: Oswald, Lobmeyer (4), Rodriguez (5) and Anderson. Evanston pitching: Mitchell, Periman (3), Schneider (4) and Fisher.
W: Oswald (7-3). L: Mitchell.
2B: Cheyenne 3 (Hesford, Johnson 2). HR: Cheyenne 2 (Costopoulos, Redman).