CHEYENNE – The statistics Bradley Feezer posted last summer would have been considered career years for most other pitchers.

The right-hander led Cheyenne Post 6 in innings pitched (69⅓), tied for the team lead in wins (9) and was third in strikeouts (72). Feezer also posted a 1.92 earned-run average. And he did it all while nursing a rotator cuff injury in his throwing shoulder that dropped his fastball from the mid-90s to low 80s – some days the high 70s.


