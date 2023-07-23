CHEYENNE – The statistics Bradley Feezer posted last summer would have been considered career years for most other pitchers.
The right-hander led Cheyenne Post 6 in innings pitched (69⅓), tied for the team lead in wins (9) and was third in strikeouts (72). Feezer also posted a 1.92 earned-run average. And he did it all while nursing a rotator cuff injury in his throwing shoulder that dropped his fastball from the mid-90s to low 80s – some days the high 70s.
That those numbers were considered a down year for Feezer is a testament to how otherworldly his sophomore campaign was. That he was able to post those numbers despite the injury causing such a drastic drop in his fastball velocity is a testament to how good of a pitcher he is.
“It would have been almost impossible to match what he did his sophomore year even if he had been healthy,” Post 6 manager Ty Lain said. “He knew his stuff wasn’t what it was the year before, but he was always positive about the work he was putting in and confident he was getting where he wanted to be.
“Along the way, he was still getting a bunch of outs and learning how to pitch backwards and do things that should help him over the course of his career.”
Feezer admits he got infatuated with strikeouts and leaned on his fastball a little too much as a sophomore. One reason for that was because the fastball was his go-to pitch when he needed to finish off a batter. Another reason was because he didn’t have the type of command of his curveball or changeup he wanted.
“When the fastball got taken away, I had to learn how to rely on my curveball and changeup,” Feezer said. “When you talk about relying on a pitch, you’re talking about throwing it more often because you have more control over it and trust it. I had to gain more control over my curveball and changeup, and that’s helped me tremendously as a pitcher. That’s going to make me a better pitcher in the long run.
“I feel like I can throw all three pitches for strikes whenever I want. I feel like my command for all three pitches is there. My fastball is back up and my curveball and changeup have never been better.”
Entering the Wyoming Class AA state tournament, Feezer has logged a team-high 71 innings and picked up a team-best 13 wins to go with 100 strikeouts (second on the team by one) against just 15 walks. His 1.68 ERA also ranks second on the Sixers’ roster.
“He hasn’t struck out as many guys, but he’s had a fantastic year and shown a lot of maturity on the mound,” Lain said. “A perfect example of that came in our last doubleheader where he gave up three runs to Sheridan and then put up zeroes the rest of the way. He didn’t let that game get away from us, he gave us a chance to get back in it and win.”
Feezer credits Cheyenne pitching coach Josiah Ward for helping him with his mentality and mechanics, and North Carolina-based Tread Athletics for delivering an individualized throwing program that helped him regain his velocity.
“I’ve had the kind of year I wanted, and the kind of year I worked for in the offseason,” Feezer said.
For his career, Feezer has logged 235⅔ innings, a 36-6 win-loss record, 313 strikeouts, 63 walks and a 1.36 ERA.
Feezer’s stellar sophomore season and mid-90s fastball attracted the attention of numerous Power 5 baseball programs. He verbally committed to Big Ten Nebraska that fall, but the Huskers rescinded their scholarship offer this winter. Feezer describes the months after that as some of the toughest of his young life.
The 6-foot-6 Cheyenne Central graduate has since signed with Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kansas. The move could end up being a blessing in disguise, Lain said. Feezer should see a lot of innings early in his career instead of redshirting or seeing limited innings during his first few seasons at an NCAA Division school. Barton also has a history of sending hurlers on to major college programs.
“I was looking for somewhere I could go throw a lot of innings,” he said. “I’ve made so many strides this year, I’m not ready to stop pitching because I want to keep this going. Barton really looks for developing guys and gets the best out of pitchers.”
