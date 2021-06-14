CHEYENNE – A four-run sixth inning lifted Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 to a 4-2 victory over the Fargo (North Dakota) Post 400 Stars on the final day of the Perfect Game Midwest Series on Sunday in Olathe, Kansas.
Cheyenne trailed 2-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth. Dominic Lopez led off the inning with a first-pitch single, and Zack Costopoulos and Kelden Hastings drew walks.
Lopez scored Post 6’s first run on a wild pitch that also allowed Costopoulos and Hastings to advance. Costopoulos scored on Fisher Brown’s double to center to knot the score 2-2.
Hayden Swaen scored Hastings and Brown with a single for a 4-2 lead.
Lopez and Brown finished the day with two hits each.
Senior right-hander Trenton Rodriguez improved to 5-0 on the mound by allowing just six hits across six innings. He allowed just one earned run and struck out three.
Junior righty Xander Jarosh needed just five pitches to get through the final inning and pick up his first save of the season.
The Sixers (33-10) host Sheridan in a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Powers Field.
CHEYENNE 4, FARGO 2
Fargo…… 101 000 0 – 2 6 0
Cheyenne…… 000 004 X – 4 8 3
Fargo pitching: Graf, Erickson (6), Senn (6) and Gustafson. Cheyenne pitching: Rodriguez, Jarosh (7) and Anderson.
W: Rodriguez (5-0). L: Erickson. S: Jarosh (1).
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Brown).