CHEYENNE – Senior outfielder Julian Romero continued to swing a hot bat for the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team Sunday.
A day after hitting a two-run triple in a win at Rapid City (South Dakota) Post 22, Romero was 3 for 3 with two doubles and four runs scored to help Cheyenne to a 7-2 victory Sunday morning. He added another knock to help the Sixers (17-0) win the final game of the series, 9-0.
Cheyenne got doubles from Ethan Reisdorfer and Zack Costopoulos in the first game. Both players had two hits and an RBI. Left fielder Corey Williams had one hit and drove home three runs.
Post 6 starter Bailey Applegarth pitched four shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out five. Reliever Trenton Rodriguez fanned four batters during his three innings of work.
In Game 2, sophomore second baseman Mason Tafoya posted three hits and two RBI, while senior catcher Kaden Anderson added three hits and an RBI. Costopoulos chipped in with a double.
Junior right-hander Colter McAnelly allowed just two hits and fanned 12 during five innings on the mound. Senior righty Xander Jarosh pitched the final two innings, allowing just two hits while striking out three.
The Sixers have won all six of their meetings with Rapid City this spring. They host Laramie for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Powers Field in Cheyenne.