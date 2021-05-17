CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team dropped two games Sunday afternoon at North Platte, Nebraska.

The Nationals won the opener 6-1, and the second contest 7-4.

The Sixers (14-6) fell behind 2-0 after the first inning of the opener, and trailed 4-1 after four innings. North Platte added two more runs in the sixth inning.

Fisher Brown was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Cheyenne, while Keagan Bartlett and Dominic Lopez also had two hits apiece. Colter McAnelly’s lone hit was a double.

In the second game, Post 6 got on the scoreboard first with Julian Romero’s run-scoring groundout to second with one out in the second inning.

North Platte tied the score 1-1 in the bottom of the second. The Nationals pushed three runs across in the third and three more in the sixth.

Junior Zack Costopoulos paced Cheyenne’s offense by going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Lopez also had two hits, while Trenton Rodriguez chipped in with a double.

Post 6 is scheduled to play at Laramie at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

NORTH PLATTE 6, CHEYENNE 1

Cheyenne…… 000  100  0  –  1  7  3

North Platte…… 200  202  X  –  6  6  0

Cheyenne pitching: Romero, Jarosh (6) and Anderson. North Platte pitching: Wright, Coe (5) and Butterfield.

W: Wright. L: Romero (1-2).

2B: Cheyenne 1 (McAnelly). HR: North Platte 1 (Janas).

NORTH PLATTE 7, CHEYENNE 4

Cheyenne…… 010  020  1  –  4  8  2

North Platte…… 013  003  X  –  7  8  4

Cheyenne pitching: Lobmeyer, Sullivan (4), McAnelly (6) and Swaen. North Platte pitching: Janas, Tobey (5) and Wright.

W: Janas. L: Lobmeyer (2-1).

2B: Cheyenne 2 (Costopoulos, Rodriguez); North Platte 2 (Ruffin, Wright). 3B: North Platte 1 (Butterfield.)

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus