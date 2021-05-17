CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team dropped two games Sunday afternoon at North Platte, Nebraska.
The Nationals won the opener 6-1, and the second contest 7-4.
The Sixers (14-6) fell behind 2-0 after the first inning of the opener, and trailed 4-1 after four innings. North Platte added two more runs in the sixth inning.
Fisher Brown was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Cheyenne, while Keagan Bartlett and Dominic Lopez also had two hits apiece. Colter McAnelly’s lone hit was a double.
In the second game, Post 6 got on the scoreboard first with Julian Romero’s run-scoring groundout to second with one out in the second inning.
North Platte tied the score 1-1 in the bottom of the second. The Nationals pushed three runs across in the third and three more in the sixth.
Junior Zack Costopoulos paced Cheyenne’s offense by going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Lopez also had two hits, while Trenton Rodriguez chipped in with a double.
Post 6 is scheduled to play at Laramie at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
NORTH PLATTE 6, CHEYENNE 1
Cheyenne…… 000 100 0 – 1 7 3
North Platte…… 200 202 X – 6 6 0
Cheyenne pitching: Romero, Jarosh (6) and Anderson. North Platte pitching: Wright, Coe (5) and Butterfield.
W: Wright. L: Romero (1-2).
2B: Cheyenne 1 (McAnelly). HR: North Platte 1 (Janas).
NORTH PLATTE 7, CHEYENNE 4
Cheyenne…… 010 020 1 – 4 8 2
North Platte…… 013 003 X – 7 8 4
Cheyenne pitching: Lobmeyer, Sullivan (4), McAnelly (6) and Swaen. North Platte pitching: Janas, Tobey (5) and Wright.
W: Janas. L: Lobmeyer (2-1).
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Costopoulos, Rodriguez); North Platte 2 (Ruffin, Wright). 3B: North Platte 1 (Butterfield.)