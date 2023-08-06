wte-20230807-spts-Post6celebrates.jpg

Cheyenne Post 6 celebrates after beating Gillette 7-4 in the Northwest Regional tournament championship game Sunday afternoon at Hladky Stadium in Gillette. With the win, Cheyenne is the first Wyoming team to advance to the American Legion World Series.

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

GILLETTE — Cheyenne Post 6 finally broke down the door to the American Legion World Series after years of knocking on it.

The Sixers barged in by beating Gillette 7-4 in the Northwest Regional tournament championship game Sunday afternoon at Hladky Stadium in Gillette. Cheyenne (65-15) is the first Wyoming team to advance to the ALWS, and opens that tournament Thursday against West Regional champion League City, Texas.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus