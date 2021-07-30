CHEYENNE – Junior first baseman Zack Costopoulos went 4 for 5 with a triple and three RBIs to help Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 to a 15-8 victory over Evanston at the Wyoming Class AA state tournament Thursday in Laramie.
The Sixers (67-17-1) face Laramie in the state championship game at 11 a.m. today. The Rangers (41-24) must beat Cheyenne twice in order to win the state title. Post 6 only needs one win.
Costopoulos had a two-run single to give Cheyenne a 3-0 first-inning lead. He added an RBI triple in the 10-run fifth. His three RBIs give him 106 on the season, which breaks the old Post 6 record held by Colby Harrison.
Freshman Mason Tafoya was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while classmate Hayden Swaen was 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. Junior Julian Romero had two hits and two RBIs.
Sophomore Colter McAnelly had two hits and an RBI, while senior Kelden Hastings added a pair of hits.
Senior right-hander Ty Lobmeyer improved to 7-1 on the season by pitching 1-1/3 innings of relief. He gave up two hits and an earned run. Garrett Oswald fanned five hitters over the final 2-2/3 innings.
CHEYENNE 15, EVANSTON 8
Cheyenne…… 301 0(10)0 1 – 15 17 0
Evanston…… 130 201 1 – 8 12 3
Cheyenne pitching: Rodriguez, Lobmeyer (4), Oswald (5) and Swaen. Evanston pitching: Smith, Mitchell (5) and Allred.
W: Lobmeyer (7-1). L: Smith.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Swaen, Tafoya); Evanston 2 (Moyles, Baldwin). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Costopoulos).