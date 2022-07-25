Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 starter Trenton Rodriguez delivers a pitch during the Sixers' 6-0 victory over Evanston during the first round of the Wyoming Class AA state tournament Monday morning in Sheridan.
Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 reliever Bailey Applegarth delivers a pitch during the Sixers' 6-0 victory over Evanston during the first round of the Wyoming Class AA state tournament Monday morning in Sheridan. Logan Anderson/courtesy
Logan Anderson/Courtesy
SHERIDAN – Locked in a scoreless tie midway through their opening round game at the Class AA state tournament in Sheridan, Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 turned to two of its eight seniors when it needed them most.
After a two-out RBI single by senior right fielder Dominic Lopez scored Kelden Hastings to give the Sixers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, senior left fielder Julian Romero blew the game open with a two-run double in the fifth, as the No. 1-seeded Sixers shut out the Evanston Outlaws 6-0 Monday morning at Ernie Rotellini Field.
The Sixers advance to a semifinal game Tuesday night at 7, where they will play the winner of Monday evening’s contest between No. 4 Sheridan and No. 5 Casper.
“(Lopez) showed some toughness in that second at-bat with that big two-out RBI to finally get us on the board and let everyone exhale a bit,” Cheyenne manager Ty Lain said. “He’s a senior, he’s been in a lot of state tournaments, and we expect that from him.”
Lopez also made a spectacular catch near the right field line in the top of the fourth to take a leadoff double away from Evanston’s Braxton Bauer.
Runs did not come easy for the Sixers early on against Outlaws righty Gavin Oliver, who found success with off-speed pitches and the help of an Evanston defense looking to pull off the first-round upset. Through 3-2/3 innings, the game was scoreless.
While Oliver and his defense kept the Sixers at bay, college returner Trenton Rodriguez was doing the same to the Outlaws. After inducing two-out groundball outs with runners on base in both the first and second innings, Rodriguez retired eight straight Evanston batters before giving way to senior Bailey Applegarth with two outs in the fifth.
Rodriguez, who moved to 7-2 on the season, gave up just two hits in 4-2/3 innings, striking out five. Applegarth struck out four over the next 1-2/3 innings, with sophomore Corey Williams getting the final two outs to preserve the win.
Romero’s double in the fifth was his second of the game and was one of three doubles the Sixers hit in the inning, when they put five runs on the board on five hits. The rally started with a two-out, bases-empty double down the left field line by senior center fielder Wyatt Haught. Third-baseman Mason Tafoya followed with a double, and infielders Colter McAnelly and Zack Costopoulos then both singled before Romero’s two-run rocket to right center.
Romero, who said he was “sitting back on a fastball” on the first pitch from Evanston reliever Brecken Rich, drove both of his doubles deep into the outfield.
“He took two really good swings, and used both the left-center gap and the right-center gap.” Lain said of Romero. “He looks locked in. He’s swinging it really well.”