SHERIDAN – Locked in a scoreless tie midway through their opening round game at the Class AA state tournament in Sheridan, Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 turned to two of its eight seniors when it needed them most.

After a two-out RBI single by senior right fielder Dominic Lopez scored Kelden Hastings to give the Sixers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, senior left fielder Julian Romero blew the game open with a two-run double in the fifth, as the No. 1-seeded Sixers shut out the Evanston Outlaws 6-0 Monday morning at Ernie Rotellini Field.

