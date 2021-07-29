CHEYENNE – Catcher Jackson Schroeder had a run-scoring triple and a three-run home run to help Cody to an 8-2 victory over the Cheyenne Hawks in the Wyoming Class A state championship Wednesday at Powers Field.
The title is the Cubs’ sixth in the past eight seasons.
Cody (43-15) also got two hits and three RBIs from Devyn Enghdal. Tyler Grenz added three hits, including a double.
Grenz also picked up the complete game victory on the mound, striking out five and walking just one.
Miles Porwoll had a double for the Hawks (30-24), while Aaron Gallant, Corey Williams and Ethan Reisdorfer all tallied a single each.
Williams was voted to the Class A all-state team. He batted .352 (51 for 145) with 11 doubles, two triples and 39 RBIs. On the mound, Williams went 7-2 with a 4.48 earned-run average. He struck out 65 and walked just 19 in 59-1/3 innings.
Hawks Kade Coates and Kiegan Field were voted second team all-conference.
CODY 9, CHEYENNE 2
Cody…… 013 022 0 – 8 11 3
Cheyenne…… 000 200 0 – 2 4 3
Cody pitching: Grenz and Schroeder. Cheyenne pitching: Sullivan, Williams (5), Lahnert (7) and Stewart.
W: Grenz. L: Sullivan (4-1).
2B: Cody 1 (Grenz); Cheyenne 1 (Porwoll). 3B: Cody 1 (Schroeder). HR: Cody 1 (Schroeder).