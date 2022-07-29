Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 left field Julian Romero swings at a pitch during Friday's 4-0 win over Gillette in the Wyoming Class AA state championship game in Sheridan. Romero was named state tournament most valuable player.
Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 right-hander Colter McAnelly throws a pitch during Friday's 4-0 win over Gillette in the Wyoming Class AA state championship game in Sheridan. McAnelly struck out 19 batters during the complete game effort.
Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 celebrates after beating Gillette 4-0 in the Wyoming Class AA state championship Friday at Thorne-Ride Stadium in Gillette.
Alex Taylor/Gillette News Record
Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 manager Ty Lain, left, talks to Zack Costopoulos during Friday's 4-0 win over Gillette in the Wyoming Class AA state championship game in Sheridan.
SHERIDAN – Colter McAnnelly never thought he could best his 17-strikeout performance from Cheyenne American Legion Post 6’s victory over Gillette on July 19.
On Friday, he did just that, striking out 19 batters in a complete game, two-hit shutout as the Sixers beat Gillette 4-0 to win the Class AA state championship in Sheridan.
The state title is Post 6’s third consecutive and 19th in the last 22 years. The Sixers have now won 18 straight state tournament games dating back to 2018. Left fielder Julian Romero was named the tournament’s MVP.
From the outset, it was clear McAnnelly had his best stuff on the mound. His fastball consistently hit the low 90s in the first inning and was still in the 90s as he surpassed the 100-pitch mark in the seventh. The Wyoming pitcher of the year’s off-speed pitches were just as good, keeping Gillette batters guessing all afternoon long.
“When my curveball was dropping in (the strike zone) they weren’t swinging, but when I left it down, they were,” McAnnelly said.
After a Riley Schilling ground out to third baseman Ethan Reisdorfer to lead off the bottom of the third inning, Gillette’s last 14 outs came via strikeout.
“I honestly did not feel like I was striking out that many people,” McAnnelly said after the game. Apparently, I was.”
Sixers’ manager Ty Lain, who has been around the Cheyenne program since he was a kid, said after the game he has never seen a more dominant pitching performance.
“We were trying to tell him we don’t need 17 strikeouts, get the ball in play," Lain said. "Instead of striking out 17, he struck out 19.”
While Post 6 was 13-1 in AA play, with many of its wins by double digits, winning the state tournament in Sheridan was not easy. With a target on their backs, Cheyenne won by margins of 6, 2, 1, 3, and 4, with three of the wins in come-from-behind fashion.
“By the end of this tournament, this team is as battle-tested as any team I’ve had going into (regionals). They showed so much resolved and maturity,” Lain said. “It’s an older team, a very mature team. They always stay calm and focused, and played great baseball all week.”
Dom Lopez was the star of the game offensively for the Sixers. The senior right fielder doubled, singled, and drove in two of the Sixers’ four runs. Reisdorfer singled in Lopez after his fourth inning double and finished the game 1 for 3. Catcher Kaden Anderson had Cheyenne’s other RBI, when he got the Sixers on the board with an RBI single to left field in the top of the second inning that scored Romero, who reached earlier on a walk.
Lopez batted .385 during the tournament and made several spectacular catches in the outfield during the week.
“It all falls back to practice and muscle memory,” Lopez said of his approach to stepping into the batter’s box at the tournament. “I felt like I proved myself.”
During his MVP run, Romero had an on-base percentage of .539, and led the team with three extra-base hits. Like Lopez, he also played outstanding defense in the outfield. Infielders Kelden Hastings and Mason Tafoya led the team with six hits each. Both batted .375 during the tournament.
The Sixers will now face Eagle River, Alaska, in the first round of the Northwest Regional Tournament at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Gillette. The winner of the regional tournament plays in the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina, beginning August 11.