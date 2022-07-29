SHERIDAN – Colter McAnnelly never thought he could best his 17-strikeout performance from Cheyenne American Legion Post 6’s victory over Gillette on July 19.

On Friday, he did just that, striking out 19 batters in a complete game, two-hit shutout as the Sixers beat Gillette 4-0 to win the Class AA state championship in Sheridan.

