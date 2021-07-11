CHEYENNE – Colter McAnelly tallied a three-pitch strikeout against the first NOCO Roughnecks batter he faced Saturday night.
The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 sophomore made sure things never got better for NOCO during an 8-0 win in the semifinals of the Continental Amateur Baseball Association wood bat tournament.
McAnelly was perfect in the mercy rule-shortened contest, striking out seven while walking none and surrendering zero hits. He needed just 49 pitches to get through his five-inning complete game.
“I had pretty good zip on my fastball, and it seemed like they were behind it all night,” the 16-year-old McAnelly said. “When I couldn’t get the fastball by hitters, I was able to throw my curveball for strikes.”
A flyout to right field to lead off the third inning was the only ball the Roughnecks got out of the infield against McAnelly. There were two infield pop outs, but NOCO primarily grounded out to the left side of Cheyenne’s infield.
“He was locating pitches very well, and he was really attacking hitters trying to get this game over early,” junior catcher Kaden Anderson said.
McAnelly threw 40 of his 49 pitches for strikes, and threw first-pitch strikes to 14 of 15 hitters.
“He was dominant,” Post 6 manager Ty Lain said. “He filled up the zone and attacked hitters and forced them to earn it, and they just couldn’t.”
Offensively, Cheyenne finished with eight hits, but also benefitted from two walks and two hit batters.
Junior Julian Tafoya roped a two-run double to left-center field during the Sixers’ five-run second inning. Senior shortstop Kelden Hastings added an RBI triple in the frame. Freshman second baseman Mason Tafoya had a pair of hits and an RBI for Cheyenne (54-14-1).
“We were putting the ball into play and finding ways to get on,” Romero said. “We were being really aggressive, and I liked the approach we were taking.”
The Sixers – who have won 10 consecutive games – play in the CABA wood bat title game at 11 a.m. today at Powers Field.
CHEYENNE 8, NOCO 0 (5)
NOCO…… 000 00 – 0 0 4
Cheyenne…… 250 1X – 8 5 0
NOCO pitching: Munoc, Pruitt (2) and Arambula. Cheyenne pitching: McAnelly and Anderson.
W: McAnelly (6-1). L: Munoc.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Romero). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Hastings).
Cheyenne 6 Pueblo 1
The Sixers pool play with their fifth win of the tournament, downing Pueblo (Colorado) Azteca 6-1 on Saturday afternoon.
Romero was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while McAnelly went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs. Fisher Brown went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Senior right-hander Trenton Rodriguez worked 5-2/3 innings, striking out three and allowing just five hits and a walk. Junior Xander Jarosh pitched the final 1-1/3 innings to secure the win.
CHEYENNE 6, PUEBLO 1
Pueblo…… 000 010 0 – 1 5 1
Cheyenne…… 022 011 X – 6 7 2
Pueblo pitching: Miller, Spence (4) and Martinez. Cheyenne pitching: Rodriguez, Jarosh (6) and Anderson.
W: Rodriguez (7-1). L: Miller.