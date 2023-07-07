Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 third baseman Mason Tafoya watches his teammate bat for the chance to make a run to home base during a baseball game at Powers Field in Cheyenne on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
CHEYENNE — When it comes to hitting, confidence is one of the most important skills. If a batter is feeling it, they feel like every swing will get them on base. When they aren’t feeling it, it can be a killer.
Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 junior Mason Tafoya is someone who is hitting with a ton of confidence right now.
Through the Sixers’ first 56 games, Tafoya has been a consistent force from his lead-off position and has been able to maintain a superb level of consistency.
“I’m seeing the ball pretty good,” he said. “I would say (my confidence) is pretty high. I know if I get two strikes on me, I am going to do my best to try to keep it going and get to first. If not, I’ll try to pick up the guys around me.”
Tafoya’s confidence has been a steady build since the start of the season. He currently leads the team in hits with 56 and has gone hitless in just 16 of them.
During the beginning of June, Tafoya found his stride. Tafoya had hits in 11 of the Sixers’ first 12 games of the month, and had a stretch where he had at least one hit in 10 straight.
In total, he went 21-for-42 during that stretch.
“I kind of feed off it,” Tafoya said. “If I do good one time, I am going into the next (at-bat) high. I like to stay not too high and not too low.
“Putting the ball in play is always good. I like that.”
Playing with confidence is something Tafoya has always shown, Sixers manager Ty Lain said.
“One of the things that has never changed about him is his mentality,” Lain said. “He was a very confident kid, even as a freshman.”
Even with all the confidence in the world, hitters still need the skills to make contact. Even though he has been a consistent hitter throughout his time with Post 6, Tafoya spent time in the offseason working to improve his batting.
“We had hitting (practice) every day except Friday and Saturday, and we were required to go for one hour a week,” Tafoya said. “I tried to get in there as much as I could, with basketball and all of that.”
While Tafoya’s batting prowess has really helped Post 6, it hasn’t been the only thing the Cheyenne Central student has done to help the team. He has also become one of the best baserunners for the Sixers. He is leading the team with 27 total stolen bases, and has only been caught stealing once.
Part of what has made him so successful is also something Lain firmly believes Tafoya is underrated for — his athleticism.
“It helps me get good jumps at first,” Tafoya said. “It keeps me on my toes, so if the ball goes into the outfield, I’m good at picking it up and taking the extra bag.”
But one of the most important things Tafoya has done for the Sixers can’t be measured by stats or numbers. Tafoya is one of the older players on the Sixers and has been around the team for multiple years.
With this season’s Post 6 team being one of the younger teams Lain has had, Tafoya’s experience and leadership have proven invaluable.
“He is a hard-nosed kid that brings a lot of confidence to our team,” Lain said. “He is competitive and wants to win. He has helped us all year long, and has helped steer the ship in the right direction.”
With the stretch run coming up for Post 6 and the state tournament a few short weeks away, Tafoya will be looking to maintain his consistency through the Sixers’ remaining games. The key in doing so is to not press his at-bats.
“(The trick) is just trying to have fun out here,” Tafoya said. “My senior year (is coming up), and my high school career is coming to an end. I am just trying to play day by day and have fun with the people I am playing with.”
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.