CHEYENNE – Junior Zack Costopoulos was 3 for 4 with a triple, a home run and five RBIs to help Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 to a 10-3 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday afternoon at Jurgensen Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
The game was Cheyenne’s first during pool play at the CWS Bluejay Classic. The Sixers face the aces again at 8:30 a.m. today, and close out pool play against Creighton Prep at 11 a.m.
Costopoulos – who started at first base for Post 6 (39-10-1) – had a two-run triple in the fifth inning, and added a three-run homer in the sixth. He now had seven homers and 74 RBIs on the season.
Junior catcher Kaden Anderson was 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Sophomore shortstop Colter McAnelly’s lone hit was a two-run double that put Cheyenne up 2-1 in the third. McAnelly also had a run-scoring fielder’s choice in the fifth.
Left-hander Garrett Oswald improved to 4-1 in just his fifth start. He struck out five hitters across 3-2/3 innings of work. Xander Jarosh, Trenton Rodriguez and Zack Sullivan all worked at least an inning of relief.
CHEYENNE 10, LAS VEGAS 3
Cheyenne…… 002 043 1 – 10 8 1
Las Vegas…… 100 010 1 – 3 3 2
Cheyenne pitching: Oswald, Jarosh (4), Rodriguez (6), Sullivan (7)and Anderson. Las Vegas pitching: Kannappu, Richards (5), Griffith (6), Dunn (7) and Cook.
W: Oswald (4-1). L: Kannappu.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Anderson, McAnelly); Las Vegas 1 (Kelly). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Costopoulos). HR: Cheyenne 1 (Costopoulos).