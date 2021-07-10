Junior Zack Costopoulos hit a two-out double to score Colter McAnelly from first base and give Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 its first lead during a 7-4 victory over Rocky Mountain on Friday night at the Continental Amateur Baseball Association wood bat tournament.
Rocky Mountain scored four runs in the first inning before Cheyenne knotted the score in the fourth. The Sixers scored the go-ahead run on Costopoulos’ double in the fith. They added two insurance runs in the sixth.
Costopoulos had two doubles, while Kelden Hastings had a double and a triple. Mason Tafoya also rapped a triple.
Sophomore right-hander Bradley Feezer struck out 10 batters in a complete game effort to improve to 11-2 on the season. He walked just one batter.
Cheyenne (52-14-1) closes out pool play against Pueblo (Colorado) Azteca at 3:30 p.m. today at Powers Field.
CHEYENNE 7, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 4
Rocky Mountain…… 400 000 0 – 4 4 3
Cheyenne…… 021 112 X – 7 8 4
Rocky Mountain pitching: Marchking, Zabel (6) and Lindenfield. Cheyenne pitching: Feezer and Lobmeyer.
W: Feezer (11-2). L: Marchking.
2B: Rocky Mountain 2 (Medrano, Hall); Cheyenne 3 (Costopoulos 2, Hastings). 3B: Cheyenne 2 (Hastings, Tafoya).