Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 shortstop Colter McAnelly fields a ground ball before throwing to first base during the Sixers’ 5-3 loss to Diamond Club of Denver on Saturday at Powers Field in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Post 6 second baseman Nico Vite makes contact with a pitch during a game against Diamond Club of Denver Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Powers Field in Cheyenne. Post 6 lost 5-3. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Post 6 pitcher Bailey Applegarth delivers a strike during a game against Diamond Club of Denver Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Powers Field in Cheyenne. Post 6 lost 5-3. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 catcher Kaden Anderson throws to first after scooping up a dribbling ground ball during a game against Diamond Club of Denver on Saturday at Powers Field in Cheyenne. Diamond Club won 5-3. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Post 6 pitcher Bailey Applegarth looks over his shoulder at the plate umpire before picking up his hat from the mound during a game against Diamond Club of Denver Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Powers Field in Cheyenne. Post 6 lost 5-3. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Forgive Bailey Applegarth if he never wants to see Cameron Hassert step into the batter’s box again.
That’s because the Diamond Club of Denver third baseman hit a pair of two-run home runs off Applegarth to propel his team to a 5-3 win over Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 on Saturday afternoon at Powers Field.