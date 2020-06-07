CHEYENNE – Forgive Bailey Applegarth if he never wants to see Cameron Hassert step into the batter’s box again.

That’s because the Diamond Club of Denver third baseman hit a pair of two-run home runs off Applegarth to propel his team to a 5-3 win over Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 on Saturday afternoon at Powers Field.

