CHEYENNE – It had been nearly a month since Bradley Feezer found himself in the win column.

Over the past 27 days, the Che-yenne American Legion Post 6 hurler made three starts. He had no luck on the first two tries and earned a no-decision June 28.

Tyler Poslosky is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at 307-633-3123 or by email at tposlosky@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @TylerPoslosky.

comments powered by Disqus