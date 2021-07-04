CHEYENNE —It was only the fourth game of the season when Mason Tafoya knew he belonged on the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 squad.
In the early April contest against the Fort Collins GoJo’s, Tafoya sent a walk-off double to right field on the second pitch he saw, scoring Keagan Bartlett and Kelden Hastings, and giving the Sixers a 3-2 win.
And not even that cold Wyoming spring stopped him from proving himself early in his freshman campaign.
“It was probably after the first weekend (when I realized I belong at the varsity level), when I walked off the GoJo’s,” he said. “It was cold, really cold that morning ... we were down by two and I just hit a ball to the (opposite) gap, it was pretty cool.”
Tafoya and fellow freshman Hayden Swaen have been big contributors for the Sixers this season.
The contributions and the success from the youngsters wasn’t exactly anticipated prior to the season. But their play during the spring was hard to ignore.
“I knew that they were talented and they had their ups and downs on (junior varsity) the year before,” Sixers manager Ty Lain said. “They had really good moments and they had their share of struggles, but they were just so fantastic in the spring and it became that there was no way to not have them on our team.”
The opportunity to compete at the varsity level was a little surreal to begin with, Swaen said. Playing alongside guys that he spent the past couple years watching certainly became a rewarding experience.
Swaen sat back and watched some of his teammates play their first games as freshmen at the varsity level, and now he’s had the opportunity to be in that position.
“At first it was a little weird because (Mason and I) would always come to games and watch all those older guys,” Swaen said. “So, it’s kinda cool – just them taking us under their wings and showing us the in’s and out’s of playing varsity baseball.”
Swaen has gradually been wreaking more and more havoc at the plate this season. He’s currently batting .278 with 37 RBI on the season and provides depth for the Sixers at catcher. Swaen didn’t imagine he’d be such a big contributor, but more or less he’d be sitting back, soaking it all in, and seeing what the game was like at the varsity level. The 15-year-old switch hitter has done exactly that, but he’s also done much more.
“I thought I’d just be learning this year,” he said. “Which I’m learning a lot, but now I’m going out and just trying to contribute to the team the most I can and help us win.”
Tafoya has transitioned from playing infield and catcher to a primary option in the outfield for Post 6. The transition took a short while to get used to, he said, but since then his ability to make plays in the field and in the batter’s box hasn’t gone unnoticed.
The 16-year-old is hitting .351 on the season and has driven in 32 runs. He’s also second on the roster with 18 stolen bases. He’s been consistent and reliable and carried his spring training efforts with him to the final stretch of the season.
“At the end of spring training, we had a meeting and Coach Lain said that he wasn’t expecting me to be here and doing all the stuff that I was doing,” Tafoya said. “I kinda showed out in the games and it turned into this.”
While they both provide a spark in their own ways, there’s one quality they both share on the field – confidence.
“They really surprised me coming out and playing like they have been,” Sixers junior Fisher Brown said. “Mason just has that mentality that he’s going to come out and win and Hayden has all the confidence in the world.”
It all goes back to their performances in the spring during the Sixers’ red-white series, where it was ingrained that they belonged on the varsity roster.
They built that confidence then and it has only grown throughout the season.
“What helped them a little bit was spring training – our red-white series – they had a lot of success in those three games, so that really built and instilled some confidence that they can compete at this level,” Lain said. “They’re capable of doing it, and they came out early in the year and played so aggressively and with confidence … they feel like they belong and they absolutely do.”