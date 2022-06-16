CHEYENNE – Unfinished business brought Kelden Hastings back to the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 roster.
“If we had won the (Northwest) Regional last year, I wouldn’t have come back because I would have felt like I had done everything I could in a Post 6 uniform,” said Hastings, who spent this past season as a redshirt freshman at Scottsdale (Arizona) Community College.
“We had a team I think was good enough to make the Legion World Series last year. The fact we didn’t do that is a big reason I’m back.”
Cheyenne went 69-19-1 against one of the most ambitious schedules in program history. However, the Sixers were 1-2 at the Northwest Regional in Gillette. They were eliminated by Helena, Montana, 2-1. Hastings hit a one-out triple in the seventh inning of that contest, and was left standing on third when it ended.
Post 6 is 27-2 heading into the 42nd Tony Andenucio Memorial tournament, which starts today in Pueblo, Colorado.
Hastings, 19, is batting .333 (15 for 45) with two doubles, a triple and 10 RBI in 16 games this summer.
He posted a .290 average (61 for 210) with 10 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 48 RBI in 78 games last summer. He missed a handful of games because of a nagging injury in his non-throwing shoulder and tendonitis in that bicep. Hastings bolstered his average by going 11 for 26 (.423) with two doubles, two triples, a home run and seven RBI in eight postseason games.
“He swung it the best he did all season during the postseason,” Sixers manager Ty Lain said. “He came up with clutch hit after clutch hit. It seemed like when we needed someone to come through, he was one of the guys getting it done.”
As a junior, Hastings batted .304 (49 for 161) with eight extra-base hits and 34 RBI. A minor mechanical change helped Hastings heat up in the 2021 postseason and get his numbers closer to his junior year.
“I wouldn’t say I struggled, but I didn’t do as well as I expected to,” he said. “Coach (Billy) McHenry helped me change the way I was loading to take my swing and what I was doing with my wrists. It was really small, but it helped a lot.”
As solid as Hastings’ bat is, his biggest contributions for the Sixers come through his glove.
He has largely played second base during his three seasons on the varsity roster, but regularly moves to shortstop when junior Colter McAnelly pitches. Hastings also has manned third.
While the aim of those three infield positions is the same and the skillsets are similar, there are nuances that can prevent most players from shining at all three. Hastings is a natural middle infielder, but thrives across the board, Lain said.
“He is a really physical, athletic infielder with a lot of arm strength and speed,” the skipper said. “He can turn the double play from either side of the infield, but also has the arm strength to get the ball across the infield from third base.
“He has really good feet, picks out great hops and is athletic enough to play linear and attack the baseball from any spot in the infield. As soon as the ball is hit, he’s moving toward the dish, cutting the field down and picking it up in rhythm and in time to make the play.”
There is no secret to Hastings’ ability to aggressively field. It was built on countless reps and honed out of necessity, he said.
“Not everyone hits the ball really hard at this level, so you have to go get those soft groundballs if you want to get the out,” Hastings said.