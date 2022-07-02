Cheyenne American Post 6’s Kelden Hastings, left, and Colter McAnelly shake hands during the Sixers’ 8-7 come-from-behind victory over the Colorado Slammers on Friday night at Powers Field in Cheyenne. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Post 6’s Bailey Applegarth pitches during a baseball game at Powers Field in Cheyenne on Friday, July 1, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A Slammers player attempts to steal second base during a baseball game against Post 6 at Powers Field in Cheyenne on Friday, July 1, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The Slammers' bat boy collects a bat from the field during a baseball game against Post 6 at Powers Field in Cheyenne on Friday, July 1, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – A 1 hour, 26 minute weather delay and a six-run deficit didn’t faze Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 on Friday night.
The Sixers took advantage of five free bases in the bottom of the seventh inning and leaned on Wyatt Haught’s arm in the final four frames to pick up an 8-7 win over the Colorado Slammers at Powers Field.
With the bases loaded and a full-count, Kelden Hastings drew the game-clinching walk, scoring Mason Tafoya.
Struggling to get the bats going throughout the contest, the Sixers again took advantage of free bases in the bottom of the fifth when three batters were hit by a pitch.
With the bases loaded, Tafoya got a ball to drop in shallow left field along the third base line, scoring Ben Bohlmann and Kaden Anderson. In the next at-bat, Colter McAnelly roped a ball to right-center field for a standup triple that scored Haught and Tafoya, giving the Sixers some life and putting them behind by one.
After holding a 2-1 lead following the first inning, the Slammers extended their advantage in the third when they loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a double. Brayden Munroe sent a double up the middle, scoring two runners. Colorado put up two more runs in the top of the fourth behind three walks and a pair of singles.
Haught allowed just four hits and no earned runs while fanning seven batters. Julian Romero, Dominic Lopez and Anderson each had an RBI.
Cheyenne improved to 2-0 in its home Firecracker tournament and play the Greeley GoJo’s at 4 p.m. and Idaho Falls at 6:30 p.m. today at Powers Field.
Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.