CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Hawks advanced to the Wyoming American Legion Class A state championship with a 9-2 victory over Lovell Tuesday morning at Powers Field.
The Hawks (30-23) scored two runs in both the first and second innings to take the lead.
Ethan Reisdorfer was 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, while Corey Williams was 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Kaed Coates also had two hits and an RBI. Mile Porwoll added two hits, while Aaron Gallant had a hit and two RBIs.
Starter Cayden Guerra picked up the win by going 3-2/3 innings on the mound and striking out four.
Cheyenne faces Cody in the title game at 11 a.m. today. The Hawks need to beat the Cubs twice to win the title. Cody topped Cheyenne 9-8 in eight innings Monday night.
CHEYENNE 9, LOVELL 2
Cheyenne…… 220 005 0 – 9 13 2
Lovell…… 002 000 0 – 2 7 0
Cheyenne pitching: Guerra, Lahnert (4), Colgan (6) and Stewart. Lovell pitching: Ginest, Mangus (6) and Harlow.
W: Guerra (2-5). L: Ginest.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Reisdorfer). 3B: Lovell 1 (James).